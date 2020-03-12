12616 Springbrook Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Sabre Springs
12616 Springbrook Drive # C Available 03/26/19 Terrific 2Br/2Ba Single Story Condo in San Tropico Community of Sabre Springs - 2Br/2Ba Single Story Condo Large - 1219 Sq Ft A/C and F/P All Appliances Included - Gas Cooking Full size W/D in Condo Large Private Patio - Over looks green area 1 Car Attached Garage - 1 Assigned Space Community of San Tropico has onsite Pools and Spa Poway Schools - Morning Creek Elementary/Meadowbrook Middle /Mt. Carmel High
This Owner requires Renters Insurance
Sorry - This owner does not accept any Pets
This condo is close to : Poway/15/56/Miramar/Rancho Bernardo/Carmel Mountain/4S Ranch/ Shopping/Dining/Entertainment
This condo is close to : Poway/15/56/Miramar/Rancho Bernardo/Carmel Mountain/4S Ranch/ Shopping/Dining/Entertainment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
