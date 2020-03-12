All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12616 Springbrook Drive # C

12616 Springbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12616 Springbrook Dr, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
12616 Springbrook Drive # C Available 03/26/19 Terrific 2Br/2Ba Single Story Condo in San Tropico Community of Sabre Springs - 2Br/2Ba Single Story Condo
Large - 1219 Sq Ft
A/C and F/P
All Appliances Included - Gas Cooking
Full size W/D in Condo
Large Private Patio - Over looks green area
1 Car Attached Garage - 1 Assigned Space
Community of San Tropico has onsite Pools and Spa
Poway Schools - Morning Creek Elementary/Meadowbrook Middle /Mt. Carmel High

This Owner requires Renters Insurance

Sorry - This owner does not accept any Pets

This condo is close to : Poway/15/56/Miramar/Rancho Bernardo/Carmel Mountain/4S Ranch/ Shopping/Dining/Entertainment

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3730370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

