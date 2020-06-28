Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

12584 Caminito Mira del Mar- Large 3br/ 2.5ba- All appliances including washer/dryer, 2-car garage! Sorry No pets. -

FOR LIMITED TIME, $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!



12584 Caminito Mira del Mar

San Diego, CA 92130

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

$2,995 per month, $3,000 deposit



Large 3br/ 2.5ba home located in the Sunstream Community, in Carmel Valley. Carpet,and tile,and new paint,eat in kitchen, all appliances, washer/dryer, 2 car garage, enclosed patio, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, award winning school district, walk to shopping, park, EZ freeway access. No smoking. No Pets.



Lease: 1 year

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: 2-car garage

Available: Now

Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325, Text/Call Monica 858-243-3434



Visit our website at www.sdpropertymanager.com



Cal BRE#01317589

