Amenities
12584 Caminito Mira del Mar- Large 3br/ 2.5ba- All appliances including washer/dryer, 2-car garage! Sorry No pets. -
FOR LIMITED TIME, $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!
12584 Caminito Mira del Mar
San Diego, CA 92130
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths
$2,995 per month, $3,000 deposit
FOR LIMITED TIME, $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!
Large 3br/ 2.5ba home located in the Sunstream Community, in Carmel Valley. Carpet,and tile,and new paint,eat in kitchen, all appliances, washer/dryer, 2 car garage, enclosed patio, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, award winning school district, walk to shopping, park, EZ freeway access. No smoking. No Pets.
Lease: 1 year
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2-car garage
Available: Now
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325, Text/Call Monica 858-243-3434
Visit our website at www.sdpropertymanager.com
INFO AND APPS ONLINE!!!!
WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
(RLNE5170375)