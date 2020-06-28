All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar

12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
12584 Caminito Mira del Mar- Large 3br/ 2.5ba- All appliances including washer/dryer, 2-car garage! Sorry No pets. -
FOR LIMITED TIME, $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!

12584 Caminito Mira del Mar
San Diego, CA 92130
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths
$2,995 per month, $3,000 deposit

FOR LIMITED TIME, $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!
Large 3br/ 2.5ba home located in the Sunstream Community, in Carmel Valley. Carpet,and tile,and new paint,eat in kitchen, all appliances, washer/dryer, 2 car garage, enclosed patio, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, award winning school district, walk to shopping, park, EZ freeway access. No smoking. No Pets.

Lease: 1 year
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2-car garage
Available: Now
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325, Text/Call Monica 858-243-3434

Visit our website at www.sdpropertymanager.com

INFO AND APPS ONLINE!!!!
WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE5170375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar have any available units?
12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar have?
Some of 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar is pet friendly.
Does 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar offers parking.
Does 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar has a pool.
Does 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 12584 Caminito Mira Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
