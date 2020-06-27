All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37

12580 Carmel Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

12580 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Del Mar Villas Community - Remodeled Kitchen - Lower unit - Private Patio - Wood Floors - - Del Mar Villas Community
- Remodeled Kitchen
- Granite Counters
- Wood & Tile Floors (no carpet)
- Corner Unit
- Clothes W/D in Unit
- Convenient to shopping, freeways, restaurants & the Beach
- Water & Trash included

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5021557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 have any available units?
12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 have?
Some of 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 currently offering any rent specials?
12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 pet-friendly?
No, 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 offer parking?
No, 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 does not offer parking.
Does 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 have a pool?
No, 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 does not have a pool.
Does 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 have accessible units?
No, 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37 does not have units with dishwashers.
