12580 Carmel Creek Road # 37

Amenities
Del Mar Villas Community - Remodeled Kitchen - Lower unit - Private Patio - Wood Floors - - Del Mar Villas Community
- Remodeled Kitchen
- Granite Counters
- Wood & Tile Floors (no carpet)
- Corner Unit
- Clothes W/D in Unit
- Convenient to shopping, freeways, restaurants & the Beach
- Water & Trash included
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**
For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html
Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779
(RLNE5021557)