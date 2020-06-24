All apartments in San Diego
Location

12575 Oaks North Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
JUST REDUCED Oaks North Remodeled Condo in 55+ Restricted Community - Enjoy this nicely done upgraded condo in the quaint community of Oaks North.

The kitchen is pristine with luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, all appliances, and bright recessed lighting. This space opens out to your spacious living room, great for entertaining.

Your living room has plush carpet, sliding glass doors to your very large enclosed patio, a great space for relaxing or al fresco dining.
Both bedrooms are bright, with custom paint and plush carpet and each bathroom vanities have been remodeled with granite counter tops.
A new washer and dryer and a deep single car garage are included.

The Oaks North Community Center is just up the hill and boasts an Olympic size swimming pool, fitness center, library, and even a woodworking and ceramics room. You have everything you need, conveniently close to your peaceful Oaks North abode.

Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4048770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12575 Oaks North Drive #119 have any available units?
12575 Oaks North Drive #119 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12575 Oaks North Drive #119 have?
Some of 12575 Oaks North Drive #119's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12575 Oaks North Drive #119 currently offering any rent specials?
12575 Oaks North Drive #119 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12575 Oaks North Drive #119 pet-friendly?
No, 12575 Oaks North Drive #119 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12575 Oaks North Drive #119 offer parking?
Yes, 12575 Oaks North Drive #119 offers parking.
Does 12575 Oaks North Drive #119 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12575 Oaks North Drive #119 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12575 Oaks North Drive #119 have a pool?
Yes, 12575 Oaks North Drive #119 has a pool.
Does 12575 Oaks North Drive #119 have accessible units?
No, 12575 Oaks North Drive #119 does not have accessible units.
Does 12575 Oaks North Drive #119 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12575 Oaks North Drive #119 does not have units with dishwashers.
