12575 Oaks North Drive #119

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

JUST REDUCED Oaks North Remodeled Condo in 55+ Restricted Community - Enjoy this nicely done upgraded condo in the quaint community of Oaks North.



The kitchen is pristine with luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, all appliances, and bright recessed lighting. This space opens out to your spacious living room, great for entertaining.



Your living room has plush carpet, sliding glass doors to your very large enclosed patio, a great space for relaxing or al fresco dining.

Both bedrooms are bright, with custom paint and plush carpet and each bathroom vanities have been remodeled with granite counter tops.

A new washer and dryer and a deep single car garage are included.



The Oaks North Community Center is just up the hill and boasts an Olympic size swimming pool, fitness center, library, and even a woodworking and ceramics room. You have everything you need, conveniently close to your peaceful Oaks North abode.



Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4048770)