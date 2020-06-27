12537 El Camino Real

Amenities
Light & bright turnkey townhome with enclosed front patio. Features living room with fireplace and dining area. New kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, stainless appliances and balcony off breakfast area. Master bedroom upstairs features newly installed ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share an upgraded bathroom. New paint, wooden floors and cordless blinds throughout. Lots of extra storage in attached two car garage. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Washer & dryer in property