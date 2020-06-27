All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

12537 El Camino Real

12537 El Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

12537 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Light & bright turnkey townhome with enclosed front patio. Features living room with fireplace and dining area. New kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, stainless appliances and balcony off breakfast area. Master bedroom upstairs features newly installed ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share an upgraded bathroom. New paint, wooden floors and cordless blinds throughout. Lots of extra storage in attached two car garage. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Washer & dryer in property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12537 El Camino Real have any available units?
12537 El Camino Real doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12537 El Camino Real have?
Some of 12537 El Camino Real's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12537 El Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
12537 El Camino Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12537 El Camino Real pet-friendly?
No, 12537 El Camino Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12537 El Camino Real offer parking?
Yes, 12537 El Camino Real offers parking.
Does 12537 El Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12537 El Camino Real offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12537 El Camino Real have a pool?
Yes, 12537 El Camino Real has a pool.
Does 12537 El Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 12537 El Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 12537 El Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12537 El Camino Real has units with dishwashers.
