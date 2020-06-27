12537 El Camino Real

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Light & bright turnkey townhome with enclosed front patio. Features living room with fireplace and dining area. New kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, stainless appliances and balcony off breakfast area. Master bedroom upstairs features newly installed ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share an upgraded bathroom. New paint, wooden floors and cordless blinds throughout. Lots of extra storage in attached two car garage. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Washer & dryer in property