12533 Caminito de la Gallarda
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

12533 Caminito de la Gallarda

12533 Caminito De La Gallarda · No Longer Available
Location

12533 Caminito De La Gallarda, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
12533 Caminito de la Gallarda Available 03/06/20 Desirable Rancho Bernardo 2 bedroom 2 bath condo - Alameda Complex in Rancho Bernardo beautiful fully remodeled in 2018 2 bedroom 2 bath condo.. Newer appliances, laminate wood flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, large patio for relaxing with lovely views. Central AC, complex pool, 1 assigned carport, open parking. Includes usage of the Rancho Bernardo Swim & Tennis Club Great location. This is a no pet property.
Water, sewer and trash included...

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4228216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda have any available units?
12533 Caminito de la Gallarda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda have?
Some of 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda currently offering any rent specials?
12533 Caminito de la Gallarda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda pet-friendly?
No, 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda offer parking?
Yes, 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda offers parking.
Does 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda have a pool?
Yes, 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda has a pool.
Does 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda have accessible units?
No, 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda does not have accessible units.
Does 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda have units with dishwashers?
No, 12533 Caminito de la Gallarda does not have units with dishwashers.

