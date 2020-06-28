All apartments in San Diego
12524 Nacido Drive

Location

12524 Nacido Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You MUST BE 55 Years old to live in this home...Pets welcome! Please take a look at the photos to truly appreciate what you get for your money! Home is in a very Quiet and safe part of Seven Oaks. There is plenty of room for over-night guests with 3 bedrooms and two full baths. This home is in move-in condition with many upgrades such as standing tub with shower handle, newer heating and air conditioning, dual pane windows and sliding patio doors, lots of wheel chair friendly ramps, Etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12524 Nacido Drive have any available units?
12524 Nacido Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12524 Nacido Drive have?
Some of 12524 Nacido Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12524 Nacido Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12524 Nacido Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12524 Nacido Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12524 Nacido Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12524 Nacido Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12524 Nacido Drive offers parking.
Does 12524 Nacido Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12524 Nacido Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12524 Nacido Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12524 Nacido Drive has a pool.
Does 12524 Nacido Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 12524 Nacido Drive has accessible units.
Does 12524 Nacido Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12524 Nacido Drive has units with dishwashers.
