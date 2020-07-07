12513 Carmel Canyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Carmel Valley with so many upgrades throughout. 1 Bd/ 1 bth first floor and loft on the 2nd floor. Lustrous wood floors welcome you into this light and bright Living room, open to the spacious dining room around a cozy fireplace. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, pendant lighting all open to the family room. Impressive wood shutters throughout as well. Washer/Dryer/ Refrigerator included. Artificial Turf with a playhouse in the backyard.