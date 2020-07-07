All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12513 Carmel Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12513 Carmel Canyon Road
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

12513 Carmel Canyon Road

12513 Carmel Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12513 Carmel Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Carmel Valley with so many upgrades throughout. 1 Bd/ 1 bth first floor and loft on the 2nd floor. Lustrous wood floors welcome you into this light and bright Living room, open to the spacious dining room around a cozy fireplace. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, pendant lighting all open to the family room. Impressive wood shutters throughout as well. Washer/Dryer/ Refrigerator included. Artificial Turf with a playhouse in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12513 Carmel Canyon Road have any available units?
12513 Carmel Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12513 Carmel Canyon Road have?
Some of 12513 Carmel Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12513 Carmel Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
12513 Carmel Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12513 Carmel Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 12513 Carmel Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12513 Carmel Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 12513 Carmel Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 12513 Carmel Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12513 Carmel Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12513 Carmel Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 12513 Carmel Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 12513 Carmel Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 12513 Carmel Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12513 Carmel Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12513 Carmel Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University