1245 Hornblend Street

***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Updated Pacific Beach Townhouse Blocks from the Beach! - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1/2 OFF ($1547.50) ONE MONTHS RENT*** This update townhouse features a gated entrance,1 car attached garage and 1 additional space. Beautiful carpet throughout with a gorgeous fireplace and two Juliet balconies in the living areas. The kitchen features gorgeous granite counter-tops and sleek stainless-steel appliances. The first bedroom is on the main floor, with the hall bathroom, also featuring a large granite vanity, and a shower/tub combination. The master bedroom occupies the third floor with a large private balcony facing the ocean, a walk-in closet, and private bathroom with a large walk-in shower. Small pets will be considered. Tenant pays all utilities.
DRE 01197438
(RLNE2343303)