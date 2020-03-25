All apartments in San Diego
1245 Hornblend Street

Location

1245 Hornblend Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Updated Pacific Beach Townhouse Blocks from the Beach! - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1/2 OFF ($1547.50) ONE MONTHS RENT*** This update townhouse features a gated entrance,1 car attached garage and 1 additional space. Beautiful carpet throughout with a gorgeous fireplace and two Juliet balconies in the living areas. The kitchen features gorgeous granite counter-tops and sleek stainless-steel appliances. The first bedroom is on the main floor, with the hall bathroom, also featuring a large granite vanity, and a shower/tub combination. The master bedroom occupies the third floor with a large private balcony facing the ocean, a walk-in closet, and private bathroom with a large walk-in shower. Small pets will be considered. Tenant pays all utilities.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE2343303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Hornblend Street have any available units?
1245 Hornblend Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 Hornblend Street have?
Some of 1245 Hornblend Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Hornblend Street currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Hornblend Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Hornblend Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 Hornblend Street is pet friendly.
Does 1245 Hornblend Street offer parking?
Yes, 1245 Hornblend Street offers parking.
Does 1245 Hornblend Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 Hornblend Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Hornblend Street have a pool?
No, 1245 Hornblend Street does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Hornblend Street have accessible units?
No, 1245 Hornblend Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Hornblend Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 Hornblend Street has units with dishwashers.
