1245 Grand Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Cute beach rental in beautiful Pacific Beach on Grand Avenue. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom (newly remodeled). The unit is approximately 500 sq. ft. located in a 4-unit complex in Pacific Beach, between Fanuel Street and Evert Street. The bathroom was just remodeled, you can be the first tenant to enjoy it! Sail Bay is a short walk (only 2 blocks) and you can be at the beach and boardwalk in only four blocks. Shopping, restaurants, bars, grocery store on Garnet is two blocks away, too. There is a laundry facility on-site for convenience. Parking is in a secure garage. The complex itself is quiet has a yard to relax in. The location is great for summer. Call/text Mark 619.405.1159 No Pets, no smoking in the unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3849936)