1242 Aqua Park

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated courtyard furnished range refrigerator

Furnished Upgraded Studio in South San Diego - Excellent upgraded furnished studio partially furnished. Home is very private and set back from the street. Laminate floors and nice lighting with windows throughout home. Appliances include stove and fridge. Cozy private back yard. The home is located in a quiet residential neighborhood and easy access to 905 freeway and close to international San Diego/Tijuana border. Home is fenced around entire property. Short term or long term lease options available.



Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3404 ext. 2 or visit www.weleaseusa.com



(RLNE5125182)