San Diego, CA
1242 Aqua Park
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1242 Aqua Park

1242 Aqua Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

1242 Aqua Park Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Furnished Upgraded Studio in South San Diego - Excellent upgraded furnished studio partially furnished. Home is very private and set back from the street. Laminate floors and nice lighting with windows throughout home. Appliances include stove and fridge. Cozy private back yard. The home is located in a quiet residential neighborhood and easy access to 905 freeway and close to international San Diego/Tijuana border. Home is fenced around entire property. Short term or long term lease options available.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3404 ext. 2 or visit www.weleaseusa.com

(RLNE5125182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Aqua Park have any available units?
1242 Aqua Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 Aqua Park have?
Some of 1242 Aqua Park's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Aqua Park currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Aqua Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Aqua Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 1242 Aqua Park is pet friendly.
Does 1242 Aqua Park offer parking?
No, 1242 Aqua Park does not offer parking.
Does 1242 Aqua Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 Aqua Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Aqua Park have a pool?
No, 1242 Aqua Park does not have a pool.
Does 1242 Aqua Park have accessible units?
No, 1242 Aqua Park does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Aqua Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 Aqua Park does not have units with dishwashers.
