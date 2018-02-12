All apartments in San Diego
12415 Cloudesly Drive

12415 Cloudesly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12415 Cloudesly Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
12415 Cloudesly Drive Available 11/01/19 Rancho Bernardo, 12415 Cloudesly Dr, Corner Lot, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener. - Beautiful 2 story home on a corner lot in the Montelena development of Rancho Bernardo with views of Battle Mountain. Lovely courtyard entry. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has wood floors and vaulted open beam ceilings. Formal dining room has ceramic tile floors, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Spacious eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, center island, walk in pantry and sparkling granite counters. Family room has ceramic tile floor, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a fireplace. Half bathroom downstairs has tile floors and a granite vanity. Master bedroom is downstairs and has a ceiling fan with a light fixture, access to the rear yard, walk in closet, granite vanity with double sinks and a large Roman tub/shower combo. Bedroom #2 is large, about the size of two normal bedrooms. Upper hall bathroom has granite tile floors, granite vanity with double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Attached 2 car garage has an opener and built in storage cabinets. Fenced rear yard has several fruit and citrus trees, including an Avocado, Fig, Apple and Lemon tree.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5179839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12415 Cloudesly Drive have any available units?
12415 Cloudesly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12415 Cloudesly Drive have?
Some of 12415 Cloudesly Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12415 Cloudesly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12415 Cloudesly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12415 Cloudesly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12415 Cloudesly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12415 Cloudesly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12415 Cloudesly Drive offers parking.
Does 12415 Cloudesly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12415 Cloudesly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12415 Cloudesly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12415 Cloudesly Drive has a pool.
Does 12415 Cloudesly Drive have accessible units?
No, 12415 Cloudesly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12415 Cloudesly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12415 Cloudesly Drive has units with dishwashers.

