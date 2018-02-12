Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court courtyard gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage tennis court

12415 Cloudesly Drive Available 11/01/19 Rancho Bernardo, 12415 Cloudesly Dr, Corner Lot, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener. - Beautiful 2 story home on a corner lot in the Montelena development of Rancho Bernardo with views of Battle Mountain. Lovely courtyard entry. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has wood floors and vaulted open beam ceilings. Formal dining room has ceramic tile floors, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Spacious eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, center island, walk in pantry and sparkling granite counters. Family room has ceramic tile floor, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a fireplace. Half bathroom downstairs has tile floors and a granite vanity. Master bedroom is downstairs and has a ceiling fan with a light fixture, access to the rear yard, walk in closet, granite vanity with double sinks and a large Roman tub/shower combo. Bedroom #2 is large, about the size of two normal bedrooms. Upper hall bathroom has granite tile floors, granite vanity with double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Attached 2 car garage has an opener and built in storage cabinets. Fenced rear yard has several fruit and citrus trees, including an Avocado, Fig, Apple and Lemon tree.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5179839)