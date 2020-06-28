12412 Ruette Alliante

Amenities

Carmel Valley (San Diego) Townhome- Close to One Paseo & Del Mar Highlands! - Charming townhome located in the Chateau Village community of Carmel Valley (San Diego). This two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome features 1,236 Sq Ft with bright interior spaces, vaulted ceilings and great community amenities. The entryway opens up to the living room area with great natural light provided by the vaulted ceilings and a glass sliding door that gives way to the patio. The space transitions to the kitchen and dining room and features white cabinetry, modern appliances and granite countertops. A powder room is located on the first floor.



Two bedrooms are located on the second floor. Both rooms feature hardwood flooring and ensuite bathrooms with shower/tub combos. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet. Other features of the townhome include air conditioning, tile flooring, fireplace, washer and dryer, and a private patio with space for outdoor lounge or dining furniture. Tenants will have access to community amenities including a pool, spa, fitness center and tennis courts. Attached two car garage with direct access to the home. Ample guest parking available throughout the complex. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.Trash Service is included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.



Nearby schools to the community include: Carmel Del Mar Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Highway 56, Interstate 5 and 805. The property is close distance to shopping, grocery stores, and restaurants including Del Mar Highlands and One Paseo. It is also a quick trip to Carmel Valley Recreation Center, community parks, library, Del Mar village and beaches. It is also a short drive to UCSD campus, Sorrento Valley and Miramar. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



