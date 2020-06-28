All apartments in San Diego
12412 Ruette Alliante

12412 Ruette Alliante · No Longer Available
Location

12412 Ruette Alliante, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Carmel Valley (San Diego) Townhome- Close to One Paseo & Del Mar Highlands! - Charming townhome located in the Chateau Village community of Carmel Valley (San Diego). This two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome features 1,236 Sq Ft with bright interior spaces, vaulted ceilings and great community amenities. The entryway opens up to the living room area with great natural light provided by the vaulted ceilings and a glass sliding door that gives way to the patio. The space transitions to the kitchen and dining room and features white cabinetry, modern appliances and granite countertops. A powder room is located on the first floor.

Two bedrooms are located on the second floor. Both rooms feature hardwood flooring and ensuite bathrooms with shower/tub combos. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet. Other features of the townhome include air conditioning, tile flooring, fireplace, washer and dryer, and a private patio with space for outdoor lounge or dining furniture. Tenants will have access to community amenities including a pool, spa, fitness center and tennis courts. Attached two car garage with direct access to the home. Ample guest parking available throughout the complex. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.Trash Service is included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

Nearby schools to the community include: Carmel Del Mar Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Highway 56, Interstate 5 and 805. The property is close distance to shopping, grocery stores, and restaurants including Del Mar Highlands and One Paseo. It is also a quick trip to Carmel Valley Recreation Center, community parks, library, Del Mar village and beaches. It is also a short drive to UCSD campus, Sorrento Valley and Miramar. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5115289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12412 Ruette Alliante have any available units?
12412 Ruette Alliante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12412 Ruette Alliante have?
Some of 12412 Ruette Alliante's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12412 Ruette Alliante currently offering any rent specials?
12412 Ruette Alliante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12412 Ruette Alliante pet-friendly?
Yes, 12412 Ruette Alliante is pet friendly.
Does 12412 Ruette Alliante offer parking?
Yes, 12412 Ruette Alliante offers parking.
Does 12412 Ruette Alliante have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12412 Ruette Alliante offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12412 Ruette Alliante have a pool?
Yes, 12412 Ruette Alliante has a pool.
Does 12412 Ruette Alliante have accessible units?
No, 12412 Ruette Alliante does not have accessible units.
Does 12412 Ruette Alliante have units with dishwashers?
No, 12412 Ruette Alliante does not have units with dishwashers.
