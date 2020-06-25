All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

1238 University Ave

1238 University Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1238 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
extra storage
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Live/Work Loft-like 2 Bdrm Apt Above Uptown Tavern - Property Id: 121168

Second floor clean unit with extremely spacious living room and two exceptionally large bedrooms with sky lights and ample closet spaces totaling approx. 1020 SF of living space.

Single bathroom with shower and plenty of natural light.

Spacious charming kitchen with large pantry or mudroom that leads to small back deck area.

Built-in antique armoire in dining area with drawers and cupboard for extra storage space.

Centrally located to all the action that Hillcrest has to offer! Literally next door to Starbucks and a block from Trader Joes and Ralphs as well as other hip cafes and restaurants.

Rent is $2,250.00 + SDG&E/phone/internet/cable; deposit $1,985.00. 18 month lease term required.

Credit requirements are as follows: Complete credit application (fee is $40/pp), provide copy of drivers license and at least 3 months of most recent pay stubs.

This unit WON'T last!! Call Michelle at 619-507-1117 to schedule time to see unit or email michelleo@mjcres.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121168
Property Id 121168

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4883212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

