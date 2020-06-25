1238 University Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony extra storage internet access carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Live/Work Loft-like 2 Bdrm Apt Above Uptown Tavern - Property Id: 121168



Second floor clean unit with extremely spacious living room and two exceptionally large bedrooms with sky lights and ample closet spaces totaling approx. 1020 SF of living space.



Single bathroom with shower and plenty of natural light.



Spacious charming kitchen with large pantry or mudroom that leads to small back deck area.



Built-in antique armoire in dining area with drawers and cupboard for extra storage space.



Centrally located to all the action that Hillcrest has to offer! Literally next door to Starbucks and a block from Trader Joes and Ralphs as well as other hip cafes and restaurants.



Rent is $2,250.00 + SDG&E/phone/internet/cable; deposit $1,985.00. 18 month lease term required.



Credit requirements are as follows: Complete credit application (fee is $40/pp), provide copy of drivers license and at least 3 months of most recent pay stubs.



This unit WON'T last!! Call Michelle at 619-507-1117 to schedule time to see unit or email michelleo@mjcres.com.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121168

Property Id 121168



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4883212)