Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12372 Kingsgate Sq.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12372 Kingsgate Sq
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:35 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12372 Kingsgate Sq
12372 Kingsgate Square
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12372 Kingsgate Square, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12372 Kingsgate Sq have any available units?
12372 Kingsgate Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12372 Kingsgate Sq have?
Some of 12372 Kingsgate Sq's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12372 Kingsgate Sq currently offering any rent specials?
12372 Kingsgate Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12372 Kingsgate Sq pet-friendly?
No, 12372 Kingsgate Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12372 Kingsgate Sq offer parking?
No, 12372 Kingsgate Sq does not offer parking.
Does 12372 Kingsgate Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12372 Kingsgate Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12372 Kingsgate Sq have a pool?
Yes, 12372 Kingsgate Sq has a pool.
Does 12372 Kingsgate Sq have accessible units?
No, 12372 Kingsgate Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 12372 Kingsgate Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12372 Kingsgate Sq has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University