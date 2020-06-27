All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:35 AM

12372 Kingsgate Sq

12372 Kingsgate Square · No Longer Available
Location

12372 Kingsgate Square, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12372 Kingsgate Sq have any available units?
12372 Kingsgate Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12372 Kingsgate Sq have?
Some of 12372 Kingsgate Sq's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12372 Kingsgate Sq currently offering any rent specials?
12372 Kingsgate Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12372 Kingsgate Sq pet-friendly?
No, 12372 Kingsgate Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12372 Kingsgate Sq offer parking?
No, 12372 Kingsgate Sq does not offer parking.
Does 12372 Kingsgate Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12372 Kingsgate Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12372 Kingsgate Sq have a pool?
Yes, 12372 Kingsgate Sq has a pool.
Does 12372 Kingsgate Sq have accessible units?
No, 12372 Kingsgate Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 12372 Kingsgate Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12372 Kingsgate Sq has units with dishwashers.
