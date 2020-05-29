All apartments in San Diego
1235 Parker Pl Unit 1D.
1235 Parker Pl Unit 1D

1235 Parker Place · No Longer Available
Location

1235 Parker Place, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
SoCal Living at its finest! Located in a small, gated complex on Sail Bay, this 1 bedroom condo is a beach lover?s dream! While just steps to the bay and a few blocks to the beach, the inside of the home is great too. The kitchen includes a dishwasher and refrigerator. Fresh paint & all new flooring throughout!

The complex has a pool and direct access to the bay! The unit comes with 1 assigned parking space in the secured underground garage. Shared laundry on-site. Water, sewer and trash are paid for with HOA fees by the landlord.

1235 Parker Place, Unit #1D, San Diego, CA 92109

For more information and to schedule a time to view the home, please call 619-741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com

www.RealNetPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

