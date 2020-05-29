1235 Parker Pl Unit 1D.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

SoCal Living at its finest! Located in a small, gated complex on Sail Bay, this 1 bedroom condo is a beach lover?s dream! While just steps to the bay and a few blocks to the beach, the inside of the home is great too. The kitchen includes a dishwasher and refrigerator. Fresh paint & all new flooring throughout!



The complex has a pool and direct access to the bay! The unit comes with 1 assigned parking space in the secured underground garage. Shared laundry on-site. Water, sewer and trash are paid for with HOA fees by the landlord.



1235 Parker Place, Unit #1D, San Diego, CA 92109



For more information and to schedule a time to view the home, please call 619-741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com



www.RealNetPM.com