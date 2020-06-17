12320 Santiago Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

55+ Community of Rancho Bernardo/7 Oaks -

Lovely 2BD 2BA Condo located in the 55+ quiet community of 7 Oaks in Rancho Bernardo includes covered carport. New paint & flooring throughout, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher. 2 enclosed large rooms/patios to use as office or family room. Available Now.. Call for appointment.



Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.

CAL-BRE# 01426440



(RLNE1866552)