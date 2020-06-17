All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12320 Santiago Road

12320 Santiago Road East · No Longer Available
Location

12320 Santiago Road East, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
55+ Community of Rancho Bernardo/7 Oaks -
Lovely 2BD 2BA Condo located in the 55+ quiet community of 7 Oaks in Rancho Bernardo includes covered carport. New paint & flooring throughout, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher. 2 enclosed large rooms/patios to use as office or family room. Available Now.. Call for appointment.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

(RLNE1866552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12320 Santiago Road have any available units?
12320 Santiago Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12320 Santiago Road have?
Some of 12320 Santiago Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12320 Santiago Road currently offering any rent specials?
12320 Santiago Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12320 Santiago Road pet-friendly?
No, 12320 Santiago Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12320 Santiago Road offer parking?
Yes, 12320 Santiago Road does offer parking.
Does 12320 Santiago Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12320 Santiago Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12320 Santiago Road have a pool?
No, 12320 Santiago Road does not have a pool.
Does 12320 Santiago Road have accessible units?
No, 12320 Santiago Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12320 Santiago Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12320 Santiago Road has units with dishwashers.
