1232 Grand Ave

Location & Quality! Beautiful 3/2.5 Pacific Beach Condo! Garage + Tons of Off-street Parking! - Don't let this one get away! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Pacific Beach. This spacious townhome-style condo is conveniently located close to everything in Pacific Beach. Walkable, but quietly tucked at the back of the property. Up-to-date, tasteful finishes like granite countertops, rich wood cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances and tiled baths. The gas fireplace in the living room and spacious outdoor patios mean you'll enjoy the home in any season!



Some of the conveniences include: attached 2-CAR GARAGE + extra off-street parking, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, huge kitchen pantry, and room for bikes and beach gear in the garage.



***This property does not allow pets and is property-wide no smoking.



DO NOT enter the property without an appointment.



Qualified applicants will have good credit and rental references, plus verifiable combined income of at least 3x rent. No guarantors accepted. Renter's insurance is required.



Call Tammy Koupal @ 619-550-8179 to learn more and schedule a showing.



