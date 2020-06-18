All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1232 Grand Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1232 Grand Ave
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

1232 Grand Ave

1232 Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1232 Grand Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location & Quality! Beautiful 3/2.5 Pacific Beach Condo! Garage + Tons of Off-street Parking! - Don't let this one get away! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Pacific Beach. This spacious townhome-style condo is conveniently located close to everything in Pacific Beach. Walkable, but quietly tucked at the back of the property. Up-to-date, tasteful finishes like granite countertops, rich wood cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances and tiled baths. The gas fireplace in the living room and spacious outdoor patios mean you'll enjoy the home in any season!

Some of the conveniences include: attached 2-CAR GARAGE + extra off-street parking, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, huge kitchen pantry, and room for bikes and beach gear in the garage.

***This property does not allow pets and is property-wide no smoking.

DO NOT enter the property without an appointment.

Qualified applicants will have good credit and rental references, plus verifiable combined income of at least 3x rent. No guarantors accepted. Renter's insurance is required.

Call Tammy Koupal @ 619-550-8179 to learn more and schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5077374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Grand Ave have any available units?
1232 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 Grand Ave have?
Some of 1232 Grand Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Grand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Grand Ave offers parking.
Does 1232 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 1232 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 1232 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University