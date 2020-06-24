1219 30th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Two/Three Bedroom House in Golden Hill - This nicely modernized two or three bedroom home in Golden Hill has been completely re-furbished to an exceptionally high standard whilst maintaining many original architectual features. This is a must-see!



As you walk in, the first thing that will catch your eye is the gorgeous wood flooring, two inch wood blinds, custom paint colors, and faux fireplace in the living room. The open floor plan leads directly to an absolutely fantastic kitchen! Abundant new cabinets with soft-close drawers and doors - including a trash pull-out and large "lazy susan" corner unit. White marble countertops and subway tile backsplash including a huge island unit with pendant lights. Appliances are all high-end KitchenAid stainless steel (dishwasher, microwave, gas stove with convection oven, fridge).



The master bedroom has wood flooring, closet with built-ins and a door to the backyard area. The master bathroom features the same dcor as the kitchen with a beautiful shower - marble subway tile walls, decorative hexagonal floor tiles, sky light and slate tile flooring. A second closet is located off the bathroom as well.



Great noise reducing Triple-Pane Windows and central AC system keep your home quiet and cozy.



The unique floorplan is the result of the house being split into two units at one time, but has now been returned to one large house. The "den" room could be used as a 3rd bedroom or perhaps a home office. There is a second room with kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and sink along with a dining room area that has French Doors to the side yard. Ceiling fans in the living room, den room, and both bedrooms. The second bedroom also has wood flooring. The second bathroom has a tub/shower.



Two one-car garages with openers and a detached laundry room with washer and dryer provided at the back of the property.



Nicely landscaped with gardener provided. Water, sewer & trash paid by Landlord.



This gorgeous, immaculately maintained property is close to everything. Golden Hill is hands-down the most "up and coming" neighborhood in San Diego. It is one of the most historic and diverse neighborhoods within the city and features a variety of restaurants eateries and cafs. Just minutes away from downtown, Balboa Park, shopping and the B Street Farmers market! VERY WALKABLE!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4772968)