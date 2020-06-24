All apartments in San Diego
1219 30th Street
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:52 AM

1219 30th Street

1219 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1219 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Two/Three Bedroom House in Golden Hill - This nicely modernized two or three bedroom home in Golden Hill has been completely re-furbished to an exceptionally high standard whilst maintaining many original architectual features. This is a must-see!

As you walk in, the first thing that will catch your eye is the gorgeous wood flooring, two inch wood blinds, custom paint colors, and faux fireplace in the living room. The open floor plan leads directly to an absolutely fantastic kitchen! Abundant new cabinets with soft-close drawers and doors - including a trash pull-out and large "lazy susan" corner unit. White marble countertops and subway tile backsplash including a huge island unit with pendant lights. Appliances are all high-end KitchenAid stainless steel (dishwasher, microwave, gas stove with convection oven, fridge).

The master bedroom has wood flooring, closet with built-ins and a door to the backyard area. The master bathroom features the same dcor as the kitchen with a beautiful shower - marble subway tile walls, decorative hexagonal floor tiles, sky light and slate tile flooring. A second closet is located off the bathroom as well.

Great noise reducing Triple-Pane Windows and central AC system keep your home quiet and cozy.

The unique floorplan is the result of the house being split into two units at one time, but has now been returned to one large house. The "den" room could be used as a 3rd bedroom or perhaps a home office. There is a second room with kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and sink along with a dining room area that has French Doors to the side yard. Ceiling fans in the living room, den room, and both bedrooms. The second bedroom also has wood flooring. The second bathroom has a tub/shower.

Two one-car garages with openers and a detached laundry room with washer and dryer provided at the back of the property.

Nicely landscaped with gardener provided. Water, sewer & trash paid by Landlord.

This gorgeous, immaculately maintained property is close to everything. Golden Hill is hands-down the most "up and coming" neighborhood in San Diego. It is one of the most historic and diverse neighborhoods within the city and features a variety of restaurants eateries and cafs. Just minutes away from downtown, Balboa Park, shopping and the B Street Farmers market! VERY WALKABLE!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4772968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 30th Street have any available units?
1219 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 30th Street have?
Some of 1219 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1219 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1219 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1219 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1219 30th Street offers parking.
Does 1219 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 30th Street have a pool?
No, 1219 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1219 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 1219 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
