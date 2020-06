Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms plus loft and 2.5 baths. This home is in the Tapestry Neighborhood of Carmel Mountain Ranch. Pool and spa plus open space and view, built-in grilling area, covered patio, tons of privacy. Views from the kitchen, family room and master bedroom. Plus a culdesac street and in the Poway Unified School District. Not to be missed!!