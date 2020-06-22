All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:37 AM

12138 Wooded Vista Lane

12138 Wooded Vista Lane · (619) 754-9884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12138 Wooded Vista Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2523 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious 2-story Hillsboro home in Sabre Springs has central A/C, 2523 sq. ft., a 3-car attached garage and bonus room/office with beautiful hardwood built-ins, including computer station, hutches, bookcases and file drawers. The formal entry has similar hardwood floors that extend into family room, kitchen, and 1st-floor hallways with carpet in living and formal dining room, stairs and bedrooms. The formal living/dining room features tall vaulted ceilings and the family room has fireplace and built-in hutch/shelving unit. Kitchen has all white tile counter tops, white tile prep island, white cabinetry, white refrigerator and stove, and there is a breakfast nook adjacent to kitchen and family room. The big Master bedroom also features vaulted ceiling and large dual closets and both the Master bath and second bath have white tile counter tops and dual-sink vanity. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower enclosure while second bath has tub/shower combination. Other features include mirrored closets, more vaulted ceilings, a laundry room with hookups and deep-sink. Tenant pays all utilities. One small pet with breed restrictions will be considered. DRE#01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,900, Available 6/15/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12138 Wooded Vista Lane have any available units?
12138 Wooded Vista Lane has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12138 Wooded Vista Lane have?
Some of 12138 Wooded Vista Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12138 Wooded Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12138 Wooded Vista Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12138 Wooded Vista Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12138 Wooded Vista Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12138 Wooded Vista Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12138 Wooded Vista Lane does offer parking.
Does 12138 Wooded Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12138 Wooded Vista Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12138 Wooded Vista Lane have a pool?
No, 12138 Wooded Vista Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12138 Wooded Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 12138 Wooded Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12138 Wooded Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12138 Wooded Vista Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
