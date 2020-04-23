12091 Alta Carmel #14

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool hot tub tennis court

Nice upper level 2 BR/2BA Condo @ Il Palio in Rancho Bernardo - Nice upper level 2 BR/2BA Condo @ Il Palio in Rancho Bernardo. Available Now. Unit has hardwood in entry and kitchen, new carpet and paint. Granite counters in the kitchen and Stainless appliances. Large washer/dryer in Laundry room. A/C and Central Heat. Community ammenities: Pool, Spa, Tennis, Racquet Ball, Fitness, Clubhouse. Great location! For further information or to view, please contact Michael at 619-220-8317x305.



(RLNE2207678)