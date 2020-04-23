All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
12091 Alta Carmel #14
12091 Alta Carmel #14

12091 Alta Carmel Court · No Longer Available
San Diego
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12091 Alta Carmel Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Nice upper level 2 BR/2BA Condo @ Il Palio in Rancho Bernardo - Nice upper level 2 BR/2BA Condo @ Il Palio in Rancho Bernardo. Available Now. Unit has hardwood in entry and kitchen, new carpet and paint. Granite counters in the kitchen and Stainless appliances. Large washer/dryer in Laundry room. A/C and Central Heat. Community ammenities: Pool, Spa, Tennis, Racquet Ball, Fitness, Clubhouse. Great location! For further information or to view, please contact Michael at 619-220-8317x305.

(RLNE2207678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12091 Alta Carmel #14 have any available units?
12091 Alta Carmel #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12091 Alta Carmel #14 have?
Some of 12091 Alta Carmel #14's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12091 Alta Carmel #14 currently offering any rent specials?
12091 Alta Carmel #14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12091 Alta Carmel #14 pet-friendly?
No, 12091 Alta Carmel #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12091 Alta Carmel #14 offer parking?
No, 12091 Alta Carmel #14 does not offer parking.
Does 12091 Alta Carmel #14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12091 Alta Carmel #14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12091 Alta Carmel #14 have a pool?
Yes, 12091 Alta Carmel #14 has a pool.
Does 12091 Alta Carmel #14 have accessible units?
No, 12091 Alta Carmel #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 12091 Alta Carmel #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12091 Alta Carmel #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
