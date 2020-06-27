Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12071 Ferncrest Place Available 10/04/19 ***NEW LISTING: 3 BD/ 2.5BA Carmel Mountain Ranch large home*** - Spacious two-story residence with beautiful wood and tile floors throughout! Formal living and dining rooms. Upgraded eat-in kitchen with beautiful granite, newer appliances. Master suite has a double vanity and walk in closet. Low maintenance backyard, great for entertaining. Indoor laundry and attached 2 car garage with tons of storage space. Award Winning Poway Unified Schools: Shoal Creek Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, Rancho Bernardo High. Small pet (under 20 pounds) negotiable with additional deposit. Convenient on-line payments. Available NOW.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE3465179)