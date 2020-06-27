All apartments in San Diego
12071 Ferncrest Place
12071 Ferncrest Place

12071 Ferncrest Place · No Longer Available
Location

12071 Ferncrest Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12071 Ferncrest Place Available 10/04/19 ***NEW LISTING: 3 BD/ 2.5BA Carmel Mountain Ranch large home*** - Spacious two-story residence with beautiful wood and tile floors throughout! Formal living and dining rooms. Upgraded eat-in kitchen with beautiful granite, newer appliances. Master suite has a double vanity and walk in closet. Low maintenance backyard, great for entertaining. Indoor laundry and attached 2 car garage with tons of storage space. Award Winning Poway Unified Schools: Shoal Creek Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, Rancho Bernardo High. Small pet (under 20 pounds) negotiable with additional deposit. Convenient on-line payments. Available NOW.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE3465179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12071 Ferncrest Place have any available units?
12071 Ferncrest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12071 Ferncrest Place have?
Some of 12071 Ferncrest Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12071 Ferncrest Place currently offering any rent specials?
12071 Ferncrest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12071 Ferncrest Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12071 Ferncrest Place is pet friendly.
Does 12071 Ferncrest Place offer parking?
Yes, 12071 Ferncrest Place offers parking.
Does 12071 Ferncrest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12071 Ferncrest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12071 Ferncrest Place have a pool?
No, 12071 Ferncrest Place does not have a pool.
Does 12071 Ferncrest Place have accessible units?
No, 12071 Ferncrest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12071 Ferncrest Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12071 Ferncrest Place does not have units with dishwashers.
