1205 Pacific Hwy

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This stunning Residence at The Grande North has been completely remodeled from ceilings to floors. All original finishes have been removed giving way to new and sumptuous finishes at every turn. Featuring Miele appliances, wine cooler, extra large refrigerator, extensive additional lighting throughout, HUGE Jacuzzi tub in the master bath, plus automated Toto toilet. Enjoy expansive views from the 28th floor of the harbor and city lights. This is a one of a kind property ready for immediate occupancy.