All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12023 Alta Carmel Court #247
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM

12023 Alta Carmel Court #247

12023 Alta Carmel Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12023 Alta Carmel Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
**NEW LISTING: Immaculate one bedroom in Il Palio - Available now, this is a must see condo with upgrades galore! Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Indoor laundry room includes full size washer and dryer. You'll feel like you're on vacation with all of the amenities like pool, spa, BBQ area, tennis, basketball, indoor racquetball, gym and clubhouse. Comes with one covered parking space. Schools are Highland Ranch Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle and Rancho Bernardo High School. Close to schools, shopping, parks and easy freeway access!

Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4760230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 have any available units?
12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 have?
Some of 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 currently offering any rent specials?
12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 pet-friendly?
No, 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 offer parking?
Yes, 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 offers parking.
Does 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 have a pool?
Yes, 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 has a pool.
Does 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 have accessible units?
No, 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 does not have accessible units.
Does 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12023 Alta Carmel Court #247 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University