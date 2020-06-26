All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

12014 Caneridge Road

12014 Caneridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

12014 Caneridge Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
12014 Caneridge Road Available 07/09/19 Coming Soon - Sabre Springs - Located in the Creekside Elementary School area, Single Story, Four bedrooms, 3 bath, 1970 ESF, single story, Lots of Upgrades, Wood Laminate Flooring, spacious backyard, Vaulted ceilings, Gourmet Kitchen, Tile Flooring, Granite Counter-tops, Ceiling Fans, Yardman included. Available July 9th. DO NOT DISTURB PRESENT OCCUPANT, DRIVE BY ONLY. Call for Appt to show TUES-FRI only with 24 hours notice. Showing this week TUES 10:30 and WED 2:00 PM, please confirm by Text, thank you.

(RLNE4972947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12014 Caneridge Road have any available units?
12014 Caneridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12014 Caneridge Road have?
Some of 12014 Caneridge Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12014 Caneridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
12014 Caneridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12014 Caneridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 12014 Caneridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12014 Caneridge Road offer parking?
No, 12014 Caneridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 12014 Caneridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12014 Caneridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12014 Caneridge Road have a pool?
No, 12014 Caneridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 12014 Caneridge Road have accessible units?
No, 12014 Caneridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12014 Caneridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12014 Caneridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
