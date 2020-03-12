120 Redwood St

Amenities

1,350 square foot single family home in the Park West neighborhood in San Diego, California. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It is a 26 minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the Middletown Station stop. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the floor is layered with hardwood throughout. The lovely kitchen is surrounded by smooth granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, and stylish cabinets and drawers for storage. The home also has central AC and a gas fireplace for climate control. The bedrooms are bright and well-lit with ample space for storage. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are not allowed on the property.



Walk score: 84



Nearby parks:

Olive Park, Beth Israel Park and Bowling Green



Nearby Schools:

Florence Elementary School - 0.76 miles, 8/10

Museum - 0.38 miles, 7/10

Comprehensive Ed Svs, Dba: Aces Academy - 0.59 miles, unrated

Montessori School of San Diego - 0.64 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.0 miles

3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.2 miles

120 Downtown San Diego - Kearny Mesa Transit Center - 0.2 miles

83 Downtown San Diego - Old Town - 0.4 miles



No Pets Allowed



