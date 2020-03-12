All apartments in San Diego
120 Redwood St
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

120 Redwood St

120 Redwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 Redwood Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
1,350 square foot single family home in the Park West neighborhood in San Diego, California. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It is a 26 minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the Middletown Station stop. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the floor is layered with hardwood throughout. The lovely kitchen is surrounded by smooth granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, and stylish cabinets and drawers for storage. The home also has central AC and a gas fireplace for climate control. The bedrooms are bright and well-lit with ample space for storage. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are not allowed on the property.

Walk score: 84

Nearby parks:
Olive Park, Beth Israel Park and Bowling Green

Nearby Schools:
Florence Elementary School - 0.76 miles, 8/10
Museum - 0.38 miles, 7/10
Comprehensive Ed Svs, Dba: Aces Academy - 0.59 miles, unrated
Montessori School of San Diego - 0.64 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.0 miles
3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.2 miles
120 Downtown San Diego - Kearny Mesa Transit Center - 0.2 miles
83 Downtown San Diego - Old Town - 0.4 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4646428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Redwood St have any available units?
120 Redwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Redwood St have?
Some of 120 Redwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Redwood St currently offering any rent specials?
120 Redwood St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Redwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Redwood St is pet friendly.
Does 120 Redwood St offer parking?
No, 120 Redwood St does not offer parking.
Does 120 Redwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Redwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Redwood St have a pool?
No, 120 Redwood St does not have a pool.
Does 120 Redwood St have accessible units?
No, 120 Redwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Redwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Redwood St has units with dishwashers.
