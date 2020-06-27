Amenities

11961 Trail Crest Ct Available 09/01/19 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath House w/ 3-car Garage, Central HVAC, - This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house will be available on 8/20/19. Located off Scripps Poway Pkwy near I-15. Very spacious inside with high ceiling in the formal living/dining room. Large kitchen with plenty of space for dining, living, and entertaining. Stainless steel appliances included are the refrigerator, dishwasher, double oven, range, and microwave. Wood floors downstairs with some carpet in the living room. Carpet in the bedrooms and upstairs. One bedroom downstairs; others are upstairs. Laundry room upstairs with cabinets and counter space. Laundry machines are not provided. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom has 2 sinks, a vanity counter, standing shower, and separate bathtub. The backyard is all patio space and it has a built-in grill and counter. Landscaping service is provided. Residents are responsible for all utilities except trash. Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase.



TO VIEW: Scheduled viewings only at this time. Contact Jensen Properties at 858-449-7294. The home is occupied so please do not disturb the residents.



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". Each person over the age of 18 MUST complete an application for approval and pay the $25 application fee. Online applications only.

APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2JPjILU



Requirements to rent:

1. Good credit score with clean history. 700 minimum.

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United State Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'?s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?

District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



