All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3

11954 Cypress Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11954 Cypress Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
3BR 2.5BA Miramar Ranch North Townhome - Freshly Painted, New Carpet, 2 Car Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer in Unit - **AVAILABLE NOW***

*Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can sign up to view the property on our website at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

***A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com***

11954 Cypress Canyon Rd.
San Diego, CA 92131

Nearest Cross St: Scripps Poway Parkway

3 Bedroom
2.5 Baths
2 Story Townhome
1416 square foot
2 Car Garage

Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove / Oven-Gas
Microwave
White and Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Counter Top
Partial Granite Backsplash
Tile Floor in Kitchen

Open Floor Plan
Freshly Painted
New Carpet in Living Room
Carpet on the First Floor
Recessed Lighting in Kitchen
Ceiling Fan in Living Room + Master Bedroom
Fireplace in Living Room - Wood Burning
Custom Window Shades in Living Room
Wood Flooring Upstairs in Bedrooms and Hallways
Vinyl Flooring in Bathrooms
Half Bath on 1st Floor
Double Sink in Master Bathroom
Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom
Tub/Shower Combo in both Bathrooms
AC/Heat
2 Car Attached Garage (Only place tenants can park besides Public Street)
Washer/Dryer in Garage
Good Size Back Patio

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Guest Parking - For Guest ONLY/Residents Cannot Park Here
Pool
Spa

CLOSE TO:
Butterfly Park
Spring Canyon Park
Schools
Scripps Ranch Recreation Center
Scripps Ranch Community Center

TENANT PAYS:
Water / Sewer
Cable / Phone / Internet
SDG&E
Trash
Landscaping

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2695.00

PET INFORMATION:
NONE - OWNER IS FIRM
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

*Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5627111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 have any available units?
11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 have?
Some of 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University