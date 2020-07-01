11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

3BR 2.5BA Miramar Ranch North Townhome - Freshly Painted, New Carpet, 2 Car Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer in Unit - **AVAILABLE NOW***



11954 Cypress Canyon Rd.

San Diego, CA 92131



Nearest Cross St: Scripps Poway Parkway



3 Bedroom

2.5 Baths

2 Story Townhome

1416 square foot

2 Car Garage



Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove / Oven-Gas

Microwave

White and Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Counter Top

Partial Granite Backsplash

Tile Floor in Kitchen



Open Floor Plan

Freshly Painted

New Carpet in Living Room

Carpet on the First Floor

Recessed Lighting in Kitchen

Ceiling Fan in Living Room + Master Bedroom

Fireplace in Living Room - Wood Burning

Custom Window Shades in Living Room

Wood Flooring Upstairs in Bedrooms and Hallways

Vinyl Flooring in Bathrooms

Half Bath on 1st Floor

Double Sink in Master Bathroom

Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom

Tub/Shower Combo in both Bathrooms

AC/Heat

2 Car Attached Garage (Only place tenants can park besides Public Street)

Washer/Dryer in Garage

Good Size Back Patio



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Guest Parking - For Guest ONLY/Residents Cannot Park Here

Pool

Spa



CLOSE TO:

Butterfly Park

Spring Canyon Park

Schools

Scripps Ranch Recreation Center

Scripps Ranch Community Center



TENANT PAYS:

Water / Sewer

Cable / Phone / Internet

SDG&E

Trash

Landscaping



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2695.00



PET INFORMATION:

NONE - OWNER IS FIRM

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



No Pets Allowed



