11954 Cypress Canyon Rd Unit 3

Amenities
3BR 2.5BA Miramar Ranch North Townhome - Freshly Painted, New Carpet, 2 Car Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer in Unit - **AVAILABLE NOW***
11954 Cypress Canyon Rd.
San Diego, CA 92131
Nearest Cross St: Scripps Poway Parkway
3 Bedroom
2.5 Baths
2 Story Townhome
1416 square foot
2 Car Garage
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove / Oven-Gas
Microwave
White and Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Counter Top
Partial Granite Backsplash
Tile Floor in Kitchen
Open Floor Plan
Freshly Painted
New Carpet in Living Room
Carpet on the First Floor
Recessed Lighting in Kitchen
Ceiling Fan in Living Room + Master Bedroom
Fireplace in Living Room - Wood Burning
Custom Window Shades in Living Room
Wood Flooring Upstairs in Bedrooms and Hallways
Vinyl Flooring in Bathrooms
Half Bath on 1st Floor
Double Sink in Master Bathroom
Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom
Tub/Shower Combo in both Bathrooms
AC/Heat
2 Car Attached Garage (Only place tenants can park besides Public Street)
Washer/Dryer in Garage
Good Size Back Patio
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Guest Parking - For Guest ONLY/Residents Cannot Park Here
Pool
Spa
CLOSE TO:
Butterfly Park
Spring Canyon Park
Schools
Scripps Ranch Recreation Center
Scripps Ranch Community Center
TENANT PAYS:
Water / Sewer
Cable / Phone / Internet
SDG&E
Trash
Landscaping
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2695.00
PET INFORMATION:
NONE - OWNER IS FIRM
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
*Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
No Pets Allowed
