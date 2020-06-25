All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2019

11896 Paseo Lucido #122

11896 Paseo Lucido · No Longer Available
Location

11896 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
**NEW LISTING! Fantastic Price 2 bdrm/2 bath with Garage!** - This is a great price for a 2/2 with garage! Very light and bright with nearly 1300 square feet of space! Roomy kitchen with large pantry and eat-in area. Master bedroom has room enough for Cal King furniture! Master bath has a double vanity and large walk-in closet. Neutral colors and Berber carpet are perfect for your personal touch. Lots of extra storage throughout the home, including a one-car attached garage with extra shelving. Excellent location with quick access to the 15 and local shopping! Poway School District. Privileges to Bernardo Heights community offering a number of great amenities: Banquet Facilities, Olympic Size Pool, Spa, Gym, Tennis and Billiards.Small pet (under 20 pounds) negotiable with additional deposit. Convenient on-line payments.

To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE2008660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

