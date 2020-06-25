11896 Paseo Lucido #122

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

**NEW LISTING! Fantastic Price 2 bdrm/2 bath with Garage!** - This is a great price for a 2/2 with garage! Very light and bright with nearly 1300 square feet of space! Roomy kitchen with large pantry and eat-in area. Master bedroom has room enough for Cal King furniture! Master bath has a double vanity and large walk-in closet. Neutral colors and Berber carpet are perfect for your personal touch. Lots of extra storage throughout the home, including a one-car attached garage with extra shelving. Excellent location with quick access to the 15 and local shopping! Poway School District. Privileges to Bernardo Heights community offering a number of great amenities: Banquet Facilities, Olympic Size Pool, Spa, Gym, Tennis and Billiards.Small pet (under 20 pounds) negotiable with additional deposit. Convenient on-line payments.



