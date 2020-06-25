All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT

11865 Spruce Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11865 Spruce Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
This beautiful property is located in the new Scripps Ranch Neighborhood in Triana community , close to 15 freeway off the Mercy Road exit .
Terms : 1 year Lease
Available : April 8th 2019
Rent : $2750
HOA of $165/month will be covered .
There is one -time payment of $20 for vehicle registration for parking .
Deposit: 1 month rent, refundable when lease finish
Lease Length: 1 year or more preferred
NO SMOKING ,NO PETS ALLOWED

Description : 2 bed(2nd floor bedrooms) , 2.5 bath , 1116 sqft

Amenities: Community swimming pool and Jacuzzi , Garage Parking + Personal Parking space ,Free Guest parking

Property Features: Newly painted rooms,Heating and Air conditioning, Hardwood floors, Personal Patio, New ceiling lights installed , new storage cabinets installed in garage , Laundry units inside the property includes washer and dryer, water heater , smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors , newly installed plantation window shutters in all rooms, ceiling fan installed in bedrooms and leaving room

Appliance Included : Refrigerator, microwave oven, dishwasher

Additional Perks: Walking distance to Dingeman elementary and Ellen browning scripps elementary school and parks , Vons Grocery , CVS Pharmacy , Banks ,Restaurants and much more .

The community is located near very quiet single family homes .

(RLNE4872982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT have any available units?
11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT have?
Some of 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT currently offering any rent specials?
11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT pet-friendly?
No, 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT offer parking?
Yes, 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT offers parking.
Does 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT have a pool?
Yes, 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT has a pool.
Does 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT have accessible units?
No, 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT does not have accessible units.
Does 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT has units with dishwashers.
