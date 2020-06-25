11865 SPRUCE RUN DR UNIT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

This beautiful property is located in the new Scripps Ranch Neighborhood in Triana community , close to 15 freeway off the Mercy Road exit .

Terms : 1 year Lease

Available : April 8th 2019

Rent : $2750

HOA of $165/month will be covered .

There is one -time payment of $20 for vehicle registration for parking .

Deposit: 1 month rent, refundable when lease finish

Lease Length: 1 year or more preferred

NO SMOKING ,NO PETS ALLOWED



Description : 2 bed(2nd floor bedrooms) , 2.5 bath , 1116 sqft



Amenities: Community swimming pool and Jacuzzi , Garage Parking + Personal Parking space ,Free Guest parking



Property Features: Newly painted rooms,Heating and Air conditioning, Hardwood floors, Personal Patio, New ceiling lights installed , new storage cabinets installed in garage , Laundry units inside the property includes washer and dryer, water heater , smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors , newly installed plantation window shutters in all rooms, ceiling fan installed in bedrooms and leaving room



Appliance Included : Refrigerator, microwave oven, dishwasher



Additional Perks: Walking distance to Dingeman elementary and Ellen browning scripps elementary school and parks , Vons Grocery , CVS Pharmacy , Banks ,Restaurants and much more .



The community is located near very quiet single family homes .



(RLNE4872982)