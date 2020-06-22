All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11809 Caminito Corriente

11809 Caminito Corriente · No Longer Available
Location

11809 Caminito Corriente, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/29c6bfb0df ----
SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/29c6bfb0df/11809-caminito-corriente-san-diego-ca-92128-4551?iframe
Or call 858-239-0600

This gorgeous 3 Bedroom/2 Bath single story detached home has all the bells and whistles! Bordeaux Maple hardwood floors, Versailles limestone floors in the bathrooms, Master Spa Bathroom with freestanding soaking tub, Decorator paint, High end Bosch gas cook top, all Stainless Steel appliances, Artificial grass, and a private patio that is perfect for entertaining! This home is in a spectacular gated community in Rancho Bernardo and is surrounded by lush green landscaping, water features, and the the Bernardo Heights golf course. This beautiful home offers a spacious kitchen and eating area, separate family room, formal living room and dining room areas for your enjoyment; a separate laundry room, 2-car garage, indoor atrium, gas fire places in both the formal living room and family room, A/C, decorator window treatments, lots of storage and the home is light and bright! Close to Poway Unified Schools, parks, walking trails, upscale shopping and easy freeway access. Rental amount includes water and trash and regular landscape maintenance. You will have access to the community pool, and club house. No Pets and No Smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to arrange for a showing or to get additional information: 858-485-6565.

Cal - BRE# 01859951

A/C And Ceiling Fans
Attached 2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Decorator Paint
Gardener Included
Gated Community
Remodeled Home
Single Story Home
Spacious Floor Plan
Washer And Dryer
Water And Trash Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11809 Caminito Corriente have any available units?
11809 Caminito Corriente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11809 Caminito Corriente have?
Some of 11809 Caminito Corriente's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11809 Caminito Corriente currently offering any rent specials?
11809 Caminito Corriente isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11809 Caminito Corriente pet-friendly?
No, 11809 Caminito Corriente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11809 Caminito Corriente offer parking?
Yes, 11809 Caminito Corriente does offer parking.
Does 11809 Caminito Corriente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11809 Caminito Corriente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11809 Caminito Corriente have a pool?
Yes, 11809 Caminito Corriente has a pool.
Does 11809 Caminito Corriente have accessible units?
No, 11809 Caminito Corriente does not have accessible units.
Does 11809 Caminito Corriente have units with dishwashers?
No, 11809 Caminito Corriente does not have units with dishwashers.
