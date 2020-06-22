Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool garage hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/29c6bfb0df ----

SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

https://showmojo.com/l/29c6bfb0df/11809-caminito-corriente-san-diego-ca-92128-4551?iframe

Or call 858-239-0600



This gorgeous 3 Bedroom/2 Bath single story detached home has all the bells and whistles! Bordeaux Maple hardwood floors, Versailles limestone floors in the bathrooms, Master Spa Bathroom with freestanding soaking tub, Decorator paint, High end Bosch gas cook top, all Stainless Steel appliances, Artificial grass, and a private patio that is perfect for entertaining! This home is in a spectacular gated community in Rancho Bernardo and is surrounded by lush green landscaping, water features, and the the Bernardo Heights golf course. This beautiful home offers a spacious kitchen and eating area, separate family room, formal living room and dining room areas for your enjoyment; a separate laundry room, 2-car garage, indoor atrium, gas fire places in both the formal living room and family room, A/C, decorator window treatments, lots of storage and the home is light and bright! Close to Poway Unified Schools, parks, walking trails, upscale shopping and easy freeway access. Rental amount includes water and trash and regular landscape maintenance. You will have access to the community pool, and club house. No Pets and No Smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to arrange for a showing or to get additional information: 858-485-6565.



Cal - BRE# 01859951



A/C And Ceiling Fans

Attached 2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Decorator Paint

Gardener Included

Gated Community

Remodeled Home

Single Story Home

Spacious Floor Plan

Washer And Dryer

Water And Trash Included