Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Triana Scripps Ranch - This wonderful open unit located in Triana at Scripps Ranch. Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage. The two level floor plan has an open concept kitchen, fire place and upgraded flooring. Very convenient location, walking distance to schools, shopping and about 5 minutes off the freeway.



