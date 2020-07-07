All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11771 Spruce Run Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11771 Spruce Run Dr
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

11771 Spruce Run Dr

11771 Spruce Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11771 Spruce Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
SCRIPPS RANCH - Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Autumn Ridge - AVAILABLE 10/25/2019 - FEATURES: 11771 Spruce Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92131. Rental amount is $4,200. This property is available 10/25/2019. Located in the upscale desirable Autumn Ridge neighborhood in Scripps Ranch in the City of San Diego. This beautiful 2 story home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 3,165 square feet, and a 3-car attached garage. One bedroom and full bath downstairs.

This Eco-conscious & environmentally friendly home has been professionally cleaned throughout (carpet, windows, and house) and is Move-in ready! Neutral color paint throughout the house. Crown molding. Custom window blinds. Newer chandeliers. Remote-controlled ceiling fan in family room. Ecobee Smart Si thermostat. Newer hot water heater with 10-yr. warranty. New LG washer and dryer.

The kitchen features solid surface counters, light maple cabinets, tile floors, new stainless-steel LG 26 cu. Ft. refrigerator, range hood, white double oven and microwave oven.

The large master suite features double door entry, large walk-in closet with mirrored double closet doors. Spacious master bath with dual sinks, large soaking tub and separate shower. Other bedrooms also feature large rooms, large closets and 2 bedrooms with mirrored closet doors. Hall closet/cabinets for extra storage.

Safety and security features include: smart key lock on entry door; lock on French door; Wired Security system ready; front porch dust-to-dawn LED coach lights; back French door dust-to-dawn LED coach light; motion sensor LED light at side garage door; LED lights and bulbs throughout the whole house.

Large private backyard backs to an open space preserve. Low maintenance xeriscaping. Large concrete patio, seat wall and outdoor space; 6 parking spaces on driveway. Electric car charger outlet in garage.

Located in the upscale desirable Autumn Ridge neighborhood in Scripps Ranch. Safe and quiet environment. Top-ranking school district. Walking distance to award winning elementary school. Close to community parks, ball parks and open green space reserve. Easy access to highway 15 & 56. Close to all shops & restaurants in Mira Mesa & Poway.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.

HEATING / AC: Two-zone central air conditioning and heating with a new Ecobee Smart Si thermostat. Whole house fan.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash. Owner Pays for: No utilities.

PET POLICY: 1 small pet under 20 lbs.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

(RLNE4058896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11771 Spruce Run Dr have any available units?
11771 Spruce Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11771 Spruce Run Dr have?
Some of 11771 Spruce Run Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11771 Spruce Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11771 Spruce Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11771 Spruce Run Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11771 Spruce Run Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11771 Spruce Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11771 Spruce Run Dr offers parking.
Does 11771 Spruce Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11771 Spruce Run Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11771 Spruce Run Dr have a pool?
No, 11771 Spruce Run Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11771 Spruce Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 11771 Spruce Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11771 Spruce Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11771 Spruce Run Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University