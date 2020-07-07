11771 Spruce Run Dr

Amenities

SCRIPPS RANCH - Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Autumn Ridge - AVAILABLE 10/25/2019 - FEATURES: 11771 Spruce Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92131. Rental amount is $4,200. This property is available 10/25/2019. Located in the upscale desirable Autumn Ridge neighborhood in Scripps Ranch in the City of San Diego. This beautiful 2 story home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 3,165 square feet, and a 3-car attached garage. One bedroom and full bath downstairs.



This Eco-conscious & environmentally friendly home has been professionally cleaned throughout (carpet, windows, and house) and is Move-in ready! Neutral color paint throughout the house. Crown molding. Custom window blinds. Newer chandeliers. Remote-controlled ceiling fan in family room. Ecobee Smart Si thermostat. Newer hot water heater with 10-yr. warranty. New LG washer and dryer.



The kitchen features solid surface counters, light maple cabinets, tile floors, new stainless-steel LG 26 cu. Ft. refrigerator, range hood, white double oven and microwave oven.



The large master suite features double door entry, large walk-in closet with mirrored double closet doors. Spacious master bath with dual sinks, large soaking tub and separate shower. Other bedrooms also feature large rooms, large closets and 2 bedrooms with mirrored closet doors. Hall closet/cabinets for extra storage.



Safety and security features include: smart key lock on entry door; lock on French door; Wired Security system ready; front porch dust-to-dawn LED coach lights; back French door dust-to-dawn LED coach light; motion sensor LED light at side garage door; LED lights and bulbs throughout the whole house.



Large private backyard backs to an open space preserve. Low maintenance xeriscaping. Large concrete patio, seat wall and outdoor space; 6 parking spaces on driveway. Electric car charger outlet in garage.



Located in the upscale desirable Autumn Ridge neighborhood in Scripps Ranch. Safe and quiet environment. Top-ranking school district. Walking distance to award winning elementary school. Close to community parks, ball parks and open green space reserve. Easy access to highway 15 & 56. Close to all shops & restaurants in Mira Mesa & Poway.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.



HEATING / AC: Two-zone central air conditioning and heating with a new Ecobee Smart Si thermostat. Whole house fan.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash. Owner Pays for: No utilities.



PET POLICY: 1 small pet under 20 lbs.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



