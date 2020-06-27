11757 Kismet Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Please be advised | We never advertise on Craigslist



Rare opportunity to lease in desirable Sabre Springs--zoned for prestigious Poway Unified School District!



Situated in a family neighborhood with proximity to hiking and easy access to the freeway, this pool house is the perfect place to call home. Highly upgraded and freshly painted throughout, this 4BR 2.5BA home has nearly 2,000 sq. ft and features:



A formal living room with fireplace adjacent to the formal dining room. A cozy family room with fireplace which flows into the open kitchen that comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The kitchen island doubles as a breakfast bar and looks out to the relaxing solar heated pool and spa, which is equipped with a retractable mesh net safety net (fitted to holes in the patio, easily remove by pulling up and rolling), patio cover, built-in BBQ, wired for surround sound, and includes a pull-out safety fence. This is truly an entertainers paradise!



Upstairs is the master bedroom with en-suite, dual closets and views of nearby mountains. Three roomy secondary bedrooms with closet organizers. Dual sink bathroom for the kids.



Don't miss your chance to start off the school year in this lovely home, zoned for the coveted Poway Unified School District.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Non-Refundable Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available 9/2 | Lawn care and pool maintenance included in rent.



* RentSimpli is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property and WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. * Are you a property owner? We would love to give you a free rental analysis. We are here to help! We look forward to working with you (RLN: 02081719).



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.