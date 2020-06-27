All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 11 2019 at 8:02 PM

11757 Kismet Road

11757 Kismet Road · No Longer Available
Location

11757 Kismet Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Please be advised | We never advertise on Craigslist

Rare opportunity to lease in desirable Sabre Springs--zoned for prestigious Poway Unified School District!

Situated in a family neighborhood with proximity to hiking and easy access to the freeway, this pool house is the perfect place to call home. Highly upgraded and freshly painted throughout, this 4BR 2.5BA home has nearly 2,000 sq. ft and features:

A formal living room with fireplace adjacent to the formal dining room. A cozy family room with fireplace which flows into the open kitchen that comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The kitchen island doubles as a breakfast bar and looks out to the relaxing solar heated pool and spa, which is equipped with a retractable mesh net safety net (fitted to holes in the patio, easily remove by pulling up and rolling), patio cover, built-in BBQ, wired for surround sound, and includes a pull-out safety fence. This is truly an entertainers paradise!

Upstairs is the master bedroom with en-suite, dual closets and views of nearby mountains. Three roomy secondary bedrooms with closet organizers. Dual sink bathroom for the kids.

Don't miss your chance to start off the school year in this lovely home, zoned for the coveted Poway Unified School District.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Non-Refundable Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available 9/2 | Lawn care and pool maintenance included in rent.

* RentSimpli is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property and WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. * Are you a property owner? We would love to give you a free rental analysis. We are here to help! We look forward to working with you (RLN: 02081719).

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11757 Kismet Road have any available units?
11757 Kismet Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11757 Kismet Road have?
Some of 11757 Kismet Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11757 Kismet Road currently offering any rent specials?
11757 Kismet Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11757 Kismet Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11757 Kismet Road is pet friendly.
Does 11757 Kismet Road offer parking?
No, 11757 Kismet Road does not offer parking.
Does 11757 Kismet Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11757 Kismet Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11757 Kismet Road have a pool?
Yes, 11757 Kismet Road has a pool.
Does 11757 Kismet Road have accessible units?
No, 11757 Kismet Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11757 Kismet Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11757 Kismet Road does not have units with dishwashers.
