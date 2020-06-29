All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1168 Hornblend St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1168 Hornblend St
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

1168 Hornblend St

1168 Hornblend Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1168 Hornblend Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Charming One Bedroom Pacific Beach Cottage! - Perfect location with a charming feeling. Walk 4 blocks to bay or ocean from this beautiful little cottage. Be close to everything, while maintaining a sense of privacy and comfort. The photos speak for themselves!
Call 619-723-1771 x 1 to schedule a showing.

This beautiful little cottage has charm and warmth. Its been lovingly cared for and it shows in all the details. There is a cute private yard, with a shared on site laundry. This place is a great combination of history and elegance while being very well maintained.

Vinyl plank flooring sweeps throughout the unit. And open kitchen/living room area provides perfect lines of sight. A bar top is great for setting up some bar stools to eat or entertain.
A quaint dining area adjacent to the kitchen is perfect for a small table or could easily be used for a small office space or storage.

Home Specs

1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
500 sq ft
Exclusive-Use Yard
Common On-Site Laundry
One Designated Off-Street Parking Spot
Pets Negotiable with extra fee
Rent: $1995
Deposit: $1995
Available May 1, 2020

Four blocks to the ocean or bay. Close to Sprouts, Starbucks and all downtown PB nightlife. By car, 5 mins to Sea World and Mission Bay Golf Course; 15 mins to the airport and downtown San Diego, Old Town and Old Town rail station for San Diego Trolley System, the Coaster to San Clemente, and AMTRAK to LA., Mission Valley Shopping Malls, Padres Ballpark, San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, Coronado Bridge, LaJolla, Torrey Pines Golf Course, and the Del Mar Racetrack.

(RLNE5736467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 Hornblend St have any available units?
1168 Hornblend St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1168 Hornblend St currently offering any rent specials?
1168 Hornblend St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 Hornblend St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1168 Hornblend St is pet friendly.
Does 1168 Hornblend St offer parking?
Yes, 1168 Hornblend St offers parking.
Does 1168 Hornblend St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1168 Hornblend St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 Hornblend St have a pool?
No, 1168 Hornblend St does not have a pool.
Does 1168 Hornblend St have accessible units?
No, 1168 Hornblend St does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 Hornblend St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1168 Hornblend St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1168 Hornblend St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1168 Hornblend St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University