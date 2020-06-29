1168 Hornblend St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking

Charming One Bedroom Pacific Beach Cottage! - Perfect location with a charming feeling. Walk 4 blocks to bay or ocean from this beautiful little cottage. Be close to everything, while maintaining a sense of privacy and comfort. The photos speak for themselves!

Call 619-723-1771 x 1 to schedule a showing.



This beautiful little cottage has charm and warmth. Its been lovingly cared for and it shows in all the details. There is a cute private yard, with a shared on site laundry. This place is a great combination of history and elegance while being very well maintained.



Vinyl plank flooring sweeps throughout the unit. And open kitchen/living room area provides perfect lines of sight. A bar top is great for setting up some bar stools to eat or entertain.

A quaint dining area adjacent to the kitchen is perfect for a small table or could easily be used for a small office space or storage.



Home Specs



1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

500 sq ft

Exclusive-Use Yard

Common On-Site Laundry

One Designated Off-Street Parking Spot

Pets Negotiable with extra fee

Rent: $1995

Deposit: $1995

Available May 1, 2020



Four blocks to the ocean or bay. Close to Sprouts, Starbucks and all downtown PB nightlife. By car, 5 mins to Sea World and Mission Bay Golf Course; 15 mins to the airport and downtown San Diego, Old Town and Old Town rail station for San Diego Trolley System, the Coaster to San Clemente, and AMTRAK to LA., Mission Valley Shopping Malls, Padres Ballpark, San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, Coronado Bridge, LaJolla, Torrey Pines Golf Course, and the Del Mar Racetrack.



