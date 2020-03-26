All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11678 Caminito Corriente.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11678 Caminito Corriente
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

11678 Caminito Corriente

11678 Caminito Corriente · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11678 Caminito Corriente, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
**AVAILABLE NOW** 3 Bedroom Home in Rancho Berardo - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath 1600 sq. ft single story home on a quiet corner lot in The Village of Bernardo Heights

This home has been upgraded with new tile, custom paint upgraded window coverings and even comes with a big screen TV
There is a cozy fireplace in the living room
Separate dining room with dramatic skylights
Open kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking the peaceful yard and patio
The third bedroom can be used as a den, office or hobby room
Large master bedroom with tons of closet space and a private patio
Master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and large separate step in shower

The large two car attached garage has plenty of storage and the there is guest parking nearby

Walking distance to the Middle and High Schools and just a short distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please call Pacific Rim Property Management at (858) 748-2103.

You can apply online at www.prpm.net
Go to "Vacancies" and click on this address

CA DRE LIC#01426440

(RLNE5616971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11678 Caminito Corriente have any available units?
11678 Caminito Corriente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11678 Caminito Corriente have?
Some of 11678 Caminito Corriente's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11678 Caminito Corriente currently offering any rent specials?
11678 Caminito Corriente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11678 Caminito Corriente pet-friendly?
Yes, 11678 Caminito Corriente is pet friendly.
Does 11678 Caminito Corriente offer parking?
Yes, 11678 Caminito Corriente offers parking.
Does 11678 Caminito Corriente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11678 Caminito Corriente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11678 Caminito Corriente have a pool?
Yes, 11678 Caminito Corriente has a pool.
Does 11678 Caminito Corriente have accessible units?
No, 11678 Caminito Corriente does not have accessible units.
Does 11678 Caminito Corriente have units with dishwashers?
No, 11678 Caminito Corriente does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University