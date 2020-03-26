11678 Caminito Corriente

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking

**AVAILABLE NOW** 3 Bedroom Home in Rancho Berardo - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath 1600 sq. ft single story home on a quiet corner lot in The Village of Bernardo Heights



This home has been upgraded with new tile, custom paint upgraded window coverings and even comes with a big screen TV

There is a cozy fireplace in the living room

Separate dining room with dramatic skylights

Open kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking the peaceful yard and patio

The third bedroom can be used as a den, office or hobby room

Large master bedroom with tons of closet space and a private patio

Master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and large separate step in shower



The large two car attached garage has plenty of storage and the there is guest parking nearby



Walking distance to the Middle and High Schools and just a short distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please call Pacific Rim Property Management at (858) 748-2103.



You can apply online at www.prpm.net

Go to "Vacancies" and click on this address



CA DRE LIC#01426440



(RLNE5616971)