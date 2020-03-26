11678 Caminito Corriente

Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** 3 Bedroom Home in Rancho Berardo - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath 1600 sq. ft single story home on a quiet corner lot in The Village of Bernardo Heights
This home has been upgraded with new tile, custom paint upgraded window coverings and even comes with a big screen TV
There is a cozy fireplace in the living room
Separate dining room with dramatic skylights
Open kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking the peaceful yard and patio
The third bedroom can be used as a den, office or hobby room
Large master bedroom with tons of closet space and a private patio
Master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and large separate step in shower
The large two car attached garage has plenty of storage and the there is guest parking nearby
Walking distance to the Middle and High Schools and just a short distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
For more information or to schedule a showing, please call Pacific Rim Property Management at (858) 748-2103.
You can apply online at www.prpm.net
Go to "Vacancies" and click on this address
CA DRE LIC#01426440
(RLNE5616971)