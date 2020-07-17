All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11661 Windcrest Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11661 Windcrest Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

11661 Windcrest Ln

11661 Windcrest Lane · (858) 748-2103 ext. 302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11661 Windcrest Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11661 Windcrest Ln · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2147 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BD 2BA House in Carmel Mtn. Ranch - Beautiful 3BD 2BA (2147 sq ft.) House located in a quiet community of Carmel Mtn. Ranch with beautiful views for outside entertaining.
Homes complete with stainless steel appliances, upgraded kitchen and baths and laminate wood flooring. Large open floor plan with formal living and dining, breakfast nook and spacious family room with fireplace.
Large master suite with private fireplace and large walk in closet. Home sits atop of a hill and enjoys a nice San Diego breeze. Home offers granite counter tops, ceiling fans, HVAC and much more.

Close to shopping, dining, I-15, USMC MiraMar, 56 Freeway, Carmel Mountain Ranch Community Park, Highland Ranch Park and Rolling Hills Park. Located in the Poway Unified School District.

Nearby schools include Shoal Creek Elementary School, Highland Ranch Elementary School and Los Penasquitos Elementary School.
Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

(RLNE4147461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11661 Windcrest Ln have any available units?
11661 Windcrest Ln has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11661 Windcrest Ln have?
Some of 11661 Windcrest Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11661 Windcrest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11661 Windcrest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11661 Windcrest Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11661 Windcrest Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11661 Windcrest Ln offer parking?
No, 11661 Windcrest Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11661 Windcrest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11661 Windcrest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11661 Windcrest Ln have a pool?
No, 11661 Windcrest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11661 Windcrest Ln have accessible units?
No, 11661 Windcrest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11661 Windcrest Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11661 Windcrest Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 11661 Windcrest Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity