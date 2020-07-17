11661 Windcrest Ln

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

3BD 2BA House in Carmel Mtn. Ranch - Beautiful 3BD 2BA (2147 sq ft.) House located in a quiet community of Carmel Mtn. Ranch with beautiful views for outside entertaining.

Homes complete with stainless steel appliances, upgraded kitchen and baths and laminate wood flooring. Large open floor plan with formal living and dining, breakfast nook and spacious family room with fireplace.

Large master suite with private fireplace and large walk in closet. Home sits atop of a hill and enjoys a nice San Diego breeze. Home offers granite counter tops, ceiling fans, HVAC and much more.



Close to shopping, dining, I-15, USMC MiraMar, 56 Freeway, Carmel Mountain Ranch Community Park, Highland Ranch Park and Rolling Hills Park. Located in the Poway Unified School District.



Nearby schools include Shoal Creek Elementary School, Highland Ranch Elementary School and Los Penasquitos Elementary School.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.

CAL-BRE# 01426440



(RLNE4147461)