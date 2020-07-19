1161 Surf Crest Dr

Amenities

Room for rent. South San Diego - Property Id: 128785



3 Rooms Available for Rent. Minimum 2 month stay, after that is rent on a monthly basis. No couples, no pets, no smoking, no overnight guests. Looking for full-time employees or college students, clean and respectful. Spacious shared kitchen with refrigerator, need to wash your dishes right after you eat. Washer and dryer included. Street Parking available. 1 Month deposit.

$650 - 1 room @ 100ft2 (Shared Bathroom)

$650 - 1 room @ 120ft2 (Shared Bathroom)

$850 - 1 room @ 132ft2 (Private Bathroom)

Need to add $30 for Utilities (Internet, Gas, Electricity and Water)

No Pets Allowed



