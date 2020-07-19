All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

1161 Surf Crest Dr

1161 Surf Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Surf Crest Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Room for rent. South San Diego - Property Id: 128785

3 Rooms Available for Rent. Minimum 2 month stay, after that is rent on a monthly basis. No couples, no pets, no smoking, no overnight guests. Looking for full-time employees or college students, clean and respectful. Spacious shared kitchen with refrigerator, need to wash your dishes right after you eat. Washer and dryer included. Street Parking available. 1 Month deposit.
$650 - 1 room @ 100ft2 (Shared Bathroom)
$650 - 1 room @ 120ft2 (Shared Bathroom)
$850 - 1 room @ 132ft2 (Private Bathroom)
Need to add $30 for Utilities (Internet, Gas, Electricity and Water)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128785
Property Id 128785

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4948704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Surf Crest Dr have any available units?
1161 Surf Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 Surf Crest Dr have?
Some of 1161 Surf Crest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Surf Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Surf Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Surf Crest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Surf Crest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1161 Surf Crest Dr offer parking?
No, 1161 Surf Crest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1161 Surf Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1161 Surf Crest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Surf Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 1161 Surf Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Surf Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1161 Surf Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Surf Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1161 Surf Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
