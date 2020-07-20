All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1154 Diamond St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1154 Diamond St.
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

1154 Diamond St.

1154 Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1154 Diamond Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1154 Diamond St. Available 07/12/19 Charming 2 bedroom / 1 bath Pacific Beach Craftsman Style Home with yard! - Available 7/12/2019

This Bright 2br/1ba single family home includes a detached full 2 car garage with bathroom and a large roof top deck! Lots of natural light with skylights and windows throughout. Completely remodeled kitchen, wood burning fireplace and much more! Washer and dryer inside the unit and convey. Private fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining!

Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! You must leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person.
Lease until 5/31/2020 with the option to renew for an additional year.
Credit Criteria 700+
Tenant Pays All Utilities.

Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165 www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

Unit features: Cable ready/Refrigerator/Dishwasher/Garage parking/Fenced yard/Laundry room / hookups/Fireplace/Oven / range/Heat - gas

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4894967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 Diamond St. have any available units?
1154 Diamond St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1154 Diamond St. have?
Some of 1154 Diamond St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 Diamond St. currently offering any rent specials?
1154 Diamond St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 Diamond St. pet-friendly?
No, 1154 Diamond St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1154 Diamond St. offer parking?
Yes, 1154 Diamond St. offers parking.
Does 1154 Diamond St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1154 Diamond St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 Diamond St. have a pool?
No, 1154 Diamond St. does not have a pool.
Does 1154 Diamond St. have accessible units?
No, 1154 Diamond St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 Diamond St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1154 Diamond St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University