in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

1154 Diamond St. Available 07/12/19 Charming 2 bedroom / 1 bath Pacific Beach Craftsman Style Home with yard! - Available 7/12/2019



This Bright 2br/1ba single family home includes a detached full 2 car garage with bathroom and a large roof top deck! Lots of natural light with skylights and windows throughout. Completely remodeled kitchen, wood burning fireplace and much more! Washer and dryer inside the unit and convey. Private fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining!



$40 application fee per person.

Lease until 5/31/2020 with the option to renew for an additional year.

Credit Criteria 700+

Tenant Pays All Utilities.



Sorry, No Pets Allowed.



Unit features: Cable ready/Refrigerator/Dishwasher/Garage parking/Fenced yard/Laundry room / hookups/Fireplace/Oven / range/Heat - gas



