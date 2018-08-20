11412 Fairwind Ct.

Amenities

**REDUCED Large Family Home & OCEAN VIEWS!!** - WHERE TO START!? This is a beautiful, spacious home located in a very quiet cul-de-sac that is tucked away in the backside of the highly desired neighborhood that is, Torrey Surf. Besides being beautiful, what sets this home apart from the others are its VIEWS!! From the backyard and master bedroom, you can enjoy peak-a-boo views of the Pacific Ocean and the canyon that the homes sits above. The pictures speak for themselves as they display the open, bright and airy floor plan that this 4 bed/3.5bth house has to offer. Located downstairs is a one bed/one bath in-suit room, half bath, optional 5th bedroom/office, a half bath, laundry room, two living rooms, 1 dining room and a large open kitchen for entertaining! Upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms with two full baths and a built in desk area. The master bedroom features two walk-in closets, a beautiful porch with french doors, a large tub perfectly placed by gorgeous windows, a vanity counter and lots of additional counter space with two sinks! This is the perfect home for a large family who desires a quiet and tranquil environment! Contact our Leasing Agent & Realtor, Alanna Resch for more information and to schedule a showing! (858) 299-3905 ext. 1



Lease Term: 6 Month, 1 Year or 18 Months

Utilities: All In Tenants Name

Included: Included

Pets: Small Pets (25lbs or less)



