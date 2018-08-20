All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

11412 Fairwind Ct.

11412 Fairwind Court · No Longer Available
Location

11412 Fairwind Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**REDUCED Large Family Home & OCEAN VIEWS!!** - WHERE TO START!? This is a beautiful, spacious home located in a very quiet cul-de-sac that is tucked away in the backside of the highly desired neighborhood that is, Torrey Surf. Besides being beautiful, what sets this home apart from the others are its VIEWS!! From the backyard and master bedroom, you can enjoy peak-a-boo views of the Pacific Ocean and the canyon that the homes sits above. The pictures speak for themselves as they display the open, bright and airy floor plan that this 4 bed/3.5bth house has to offer. Located downstairs is a one bed/one bath in-suit room, half bath, optional 5th bedroom/office, a half bath, laundry room, two living rooms, 1 dining room and a large open kitchen for entertaining! Upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms with two full baths and a built in desk area. The master bedroom features two walk-in closets, a beautiful porch with french doors, a large tub perfectly placed by gorgeous windows, a vanity counter and lots of additional counter space with two sinks! This is the perfect home for a large family who desires a quiet and tranquil environment! Contact our Leasing Agent & Realtor, Alanna Resch for more information and to schedule a showing! (858) 299-3905 ext. 1

Lease Term: 6 Month, 1 Year or 18 Months
Utilities: All In Tenants Name
Included: Included
Pets: Small Pets (25lbs or less)

(RLNE5336028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11412 Fairwind Ct. have any available units?
11412 Fairwind Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11412 Fairwind Ct. have?
Some of 11412 Fairwind Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11412 Fairwind Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
11412 Fairwind Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11412 Fairwind Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11412 Fairwind Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 11412 Fairwind Ct. offer parking?
No, 11412 Fairwind Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 11412 Fairwind Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11412 Fairwind Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11412 Fairwind Ct. have a pool?
No, 11412 Fairwind Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 11412 Fairwind Ct. have accessible units?
No, 11412 Fairwind Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 11412 Fairwind Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11412 Fairwind Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
