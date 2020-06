Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Affinity Court Condo



Affinity Court 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom 1032 sq ft. condo with vaulted living room ceilings and fireplace. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and microwave. Easy laundry access in unit with washer and dryer. Both master bedroom and second bedroom have access from the rooms to the large balcony outside. Trash and water are included with rent. Community pool and spa are near the unit with beautiful views.

Move In Special: $500 off first months rent!