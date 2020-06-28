All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8

11376 Portobelo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11376 Portobelo Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
This neighborhood friendly, private end of cul-de-sac top floor unit features vaulted ceilings, fireplace, balcony, washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, new central A/C & heating, EV charging outlet (NEMA 14-50), & even WiFi enabled light switches and garage door. Attached 1-car garage, 1 assigned spot, 1-car driveway. Garage provides additional storage with two ceiling storage racks. Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet.

BELSERA features 2 pools & jacuzzis, sand court volleyball, picnic area, and lush landscaping. Close to the SR-52, I-15 & 163.

Pet-friendly (limit-1) no extra fees! Trash included. $2450/month, 1 month security deposit, $45 screening fee per adult & renters insurance required. Available 10/1/19. Text Tony at 207.659.6421 for further details. This property is managed by a landlord using Avail landlord software - https://www.avail.co

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 have any available units?
11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 have?
Some of 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 offers parking.
Does 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 have a pool?
Yes, 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 has a pool.
Does 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University