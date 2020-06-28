11376 Portobelo Dr. Unit 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly volleyball court

This neighborhood friendly, private end of cul-de-sac top floor unit features vaulted ceilings, fireplace, balcony, washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, new central A/C & heating, EV charging outlet (NEMA 14-50), & even WiFi enabled light switches and garage door. Attached 1-car garage, 1 assigned spot, 1-car driveway. Garage provides additional storage with two ceiling storage racks. Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet.



BELSERA features 2 pools & jacuzzis, sand court volleyball, picnic area, and lush landscaping. Close to the SR-52, I-15 & 163.



Pet-friendly (limit-1) no extra fees! Trash included. $2450/month, 1 month security deposit, $45 screening fee per adult & renters insurance required. Available 10/1/19. Text Tony at 207.659.6421 for further details. This property is managed by a landlord using Avail landlord software - https://www.avail.co