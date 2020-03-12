All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 7 2019 at 12:32 PM

11245 Affinity Court

11245 Affinity Court · No Longer Available
Location

11245 Affinity Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This 3 Bed 2Bath unit offers fully upgraded counter tops, fire place and flooring. Brand NEW dishwasher, oven and stove. extra large patio with great views.
This is an end unit features Extra high living room ceiling , no units above it , a rare find in this community.

located in the quiet hills, enjoy the natural tranquil mountain view right outside, but only few minutes to many good restaurants, park and shopping plazas.
5 min drive to Miramar Lake, 15min to UCSD. 2 community pools & spas. Highly desirable Scrips Ranch schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11245 Affinity Court have any available units?
11245 Affinity Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11245 Affinity Court have?
Some of 11245 Affinity Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11245 Affinity Court currently offering any rent specials?
11245 Affinity Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11245 Affinity Court pet-friendly?
No, 11245 Affinity Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11245 Affinity Court offer parking?
No, 11245 Affinity Court does not offer parking.
Does 11245 Affinity Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11245 Affinity Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11245 Affinity Court have a pool?
Yes, 11245 Affinity Court has a pool.
Does 11245 Affinity Court have accessible units?
No, 11245 Affinity Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11245 Affinity Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11245 Affinity Court has units with dishwashers.
