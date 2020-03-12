11245 Affinity Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This 3 Bed 2Bath unit offers fully upgraded counter tops, fire place and flooring. Brand NEW dishwasher, oven and stove. extra large patio with great views.

This is an end unit features Extra high living room ceiling , no units above it , a rare find in this community.



located in the quiet hills, enjoy the natural tranquil mountain view right outside, but only few minutes to many good restaurants, park and shopping plazas.

5 min drive to Miramar Lake, 15min to UCSD. 2 community pools & spas. Highly desirable Scrips Ranch schools