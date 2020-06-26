All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

11236 Nalco St

11236 Nalco Street · No Longer Available
Location

11236 Nalco Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful House at North West Side of Mira Mesa - Property Id: 132559

Location Location Location!!!
This beautiful spacious house is located in the highly sought after north west side of Mira Mesa, walking distance to parks, shops and amazing schools. The interior is beautifully designed with new upstairs flooring, renovated garage, and mirrored closets. Large low maintenance & eco-friendly front and back yard; turf and new landscaping! Newer hot water heater, electrical panels, and SOLAR what will save you money! A true must see gem.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132559
Property Id 132559

(RLNE4977367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11236 Nalco St have any available units?
11236 Nalco St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11236 Nalco St have?
Some of 11236 Nalco St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11236 Nalco St currently offering any rent specials?
11236 Nalco St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11236 Nalco St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11236 Nalco St is pet friendly.
Does 11236 Nalco St offer parking?
Yes, 11236 Nalco St offers parking.
Does 11236 Nalco St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11236 Nalco St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11236 Nalco St have a pool?
No, 11236 Nalco St does not have a pool.
Does 11236 Nalco St have accessible units?
No, 11236 Nalco St does not have accessible units.
Does 11236 Nalco St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11236 Nalco St has units with dishwashers.
