11191 KELOWNA RD., #61

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport pool

MIra Mesa ground Floor Condo for Rent $1695 Rent / $1695 Deposit - $1695 / $1695 RENT AND DEPOSIT. 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH CONDOE WITH CARPORT PARKING



THIS UNIT HAS DESERT SAND CERAMIC TILE FLOORING IN LIVING AREA, DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN..A/C UNIT, SLIDING DOOR OUT TO THE ENCLOSED PATIO AREA. CLEAN KITCHEN WITH ALL WHITE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES (STOVE/OVEN, REFRIDGERATOR, DISHWASHER). THERE IS LOTS OF SLUNLIGHT AND THE WHITE PAINT MAKES IT WARM AND COZY. THE BEDROOMS ARE LAMINATED FLOORING AND HAVE FULL CLOSETS WTIH WARDROBE DOORS..

THE BATH IS CLEAN AND HAS BOTH TUB AND SHOWER ENCLOSURE



THIS PLEACE IS RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF A GREAT COMMUNITY OF MIRA MESA.. THERE ARE SHOPS, MARKETS, GREAT RESTAURANTS, RECREATION PARKS AND CLOSE TO I-15 AND 805 FREEWAYS..THE SCHOOLS ARE RATED VERY WELL AND THE COMMUNITY HAS A SWIMMING POOL, WALKING GROUNDS, LARGE, CLEAN, ON SITE LAUNDRY..



625 FICO SCORE (CREDIT) REQUIRED TO APPLY

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required



Cat Deposit $300/ea Dogs 25lbs or less $350/ea (breed restriction apply)



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

