11186 Berryknoll St
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

11186 Berryknoll St

11186 Berryknoll Street · No Longer Available
Location

11186 Berryknoll Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Best location in Mira Mesa! Close to Sorrento Valley, located in a quiet neighborhood away from the traffic congestion. The well-maintained structure of the home features new updates including interior paint, acoustic (popcorn) ceiling removal repainted and textured, flooring in living areas and bedrooms, modern vanities, kitchen counters, and appliances: an upgraded HVAC system, whole house water purifier, newer water heater, double-pane windows, and covered patio in backyard. Ready to move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11186 Berryknoll St have any available units?
11186 Berryknoll St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11186 Berryknoll St have?
Some of 11186 Berryknoll St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11186 Berryknoll St currently offering any rent specials?
11186 Berryknoll St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11186 Berryknoll St pet-friendly?
No, 11186 Berryknoll St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11186 Berryknoll St offer parking?
Yes, 11186 Berryknoll St offers parking.
Does 11186 Berryknoll St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11186 Berryknoll St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11186 Berryknoll St have a pool?
No, 11186 Berryknoll St does not have a pool.
Does 11186 Berryknoll St have accessible units?
No, 11186 Berryknoll St does not have accessible units.
Does 11186 Berryknoll St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11186 Berryknoll St has units with dishwashers.

