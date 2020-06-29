11186 Berryknoll St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Best location in Mira Mesa! Close to Sorrento Valley, located in a quiet neighborhood away from the traffic congestion. The well-maintained structure of the home features new updates including interior paint, acoustic (popcorn) ceiling removal repainted and textured, flooring in living areas and bedrooms, modern vanities, kitchen counters, and appliances: an upgraded HVAC system, whole house water purifier, newer water heater, double-pane windows, and covered patio in backyard. Ready to move in today!