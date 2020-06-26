All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

11173 Provencal Pl

11173 Provencal Place · No Longer Available
Location

11173 Provencal Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
**Available Now: Spacious 2bed/2bath with loft and TWO CAR garage** - Situated in the gated community of Provencal Place with beautiful laminate flooring in living room and carpeted bedrooms! Ten foot ceilings add to the spacious feel of the residence and the loft is perfect for a home office, craft room or home gym. Two car garage with direct access to unit, indoor laundry, and central air conditioning. Community pool & spa, easy access to 56 and 15 freeways. Schools: Shoal Creek Elementary, Meadowbrook Middle and Rancho Bernardo High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4980837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11173 Provencal Pl have any available units?
11173 Provencal Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11173 Provencal Pl have?
Some of 11173 Provencal Pl's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11173 Provencal Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11173 Provencal Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11173 Provencal Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11173 Provencal Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11173 Provencal Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11173 Provencal Pl offers parking.
Does 11173 Provencal Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11173 Provencal Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11173 Provencal Pl have a pool?
Yes, 11173 Provencal Pl has a pool.
Does 11173 Provencal Pl have accessible units?
No, 11173 Provencal Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11173 Provencal Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11173 Provencal Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
