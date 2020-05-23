All apartments in San Diego
11165 Affinity Ct #37

11165 Affinity Court · No Longer Available
Location

11165 Affinity Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

Two Bedroom end unit for rent in Scripps Ranch/Mira Mesa! - Two bedroom for rent in Scripps Ranch/Mira Mesa area. Kitchen and bathrooms recently remodeled second floor unit. Carpet throughout with washer and dryer in the unit. Split bedrooms with access to spacious balcony. Garaged tandem parking space included with a community jacuzzi and pool onsite.
Water and trash included.
Heat and A/C in the unit.

Pets allowed for $50/month extra and $500 pet deposit.

Conveniently located near Rancho Penasquitos, Miramar, Poway, Rancho Bernardo.

Move in ready!

(RLNE4668259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11165 Affinity Ct #37 have any available units?
11165 Affinity Ct #37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11165 Affinity Ct #37 have?
Some of 11165 Affinity Ct #37's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11165 Affinity Ct #37 currently offering any rent specials?
11165 Affinity Ct #37 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11165 Affinity Ct #37 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11165 Affinity Ct #37 is pet friendly.
Does 11165 Affinity Ct #37 offer parking?
Yes, 11165 Affinity Ct #37 does offer parking.
Does 11165 Affinity Ct #37 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11165 Affinity Ct #37 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11165 Affinity Ct #37 have a pool?
Yes, 11165 Affinity Ct #37 has a pool.
Does 11165 Affinity Ct #37 have accessible units?
No, 11165 Affinity Ct #37 does not have accessible units.
Does 11165 Affinity Ct #37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11165 Affinity Ct #37 does not have units with dishwashers.
