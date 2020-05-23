11165 Affinity Ct #37

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two Bedroom end unit for rent in Scripps Ranch/Mira Mesa! - Two bedroom for rent in Scripps Ranch/Mira Mesa area. Kitchen and bathrooms recently remodeled second floor unit. Carpet throughout with washer and dryer in the unit. Split bedrooms with access to spacious balcony. Garaged tandem parking space included with a community jacuzzi and pool onsite.

Water and trash included.

Heat and A/C in the unit.



Pets allowed for $50/month extra and $500 pet deposit.



Conveniently located near Rancho Penasquitos, Miramar, Poway, Rancho Bernardo.



Move in ready!



(RLNE4668259)