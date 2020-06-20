11163 Camarosa Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Beautifully Upgraded 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Level Home in Mira Mesa - Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Mira Mesa. Single story with no house behind it and direct access to park. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Large, low maintenance backyard with covered patio. New laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counters and stainless appliances. Upgraded bathrooms. Newer double pane windows and central A/C. Laundry inside with washer and dryer (included but not warrantied).

One year lease. Dog accepted with additional $1,000 deposit. Sorry, no cats. Tenant pays all utilities. Available NOW!



To view this beauty, give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4993635)