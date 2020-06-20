All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11163 Camarosa Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11163 Camarosa Circle
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

11163 Camarosa Circle

11163 Camarosa Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11163 Camarosa Circle, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Upgraded 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Level Home in Mira Mesa - Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Mira Mesa. Single story with no house behind it and direct access to park. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Large, low maintenance backyard with covered patio. New laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counters and stainless appliances. Upgraded bathrooms. Newer double pane windows and central A/C. Laundry inside with washer and dryer (included but not warrantied).
One year lease. Dog accepted with additional $1,000 deposit. Sorry, no cats. Tenant pays all utilities. Available NOW!

To view this beauty, give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4993635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11163 Camarosa Circle have any available units?
11163 Camarosa Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11163 Camarosa Circle have?
Some of 11163 Camarosa Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11163 Camarosa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11163 Camarosa Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11163 Camarosa Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11163 Camarosa Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11163 Camarosa Circle offer parking?
No, 11163 Camarosa Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11163 Camarosa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11163 Camarosa Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11163 Camarosa Circle have a pool?
No, 11163 Camarosa Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11163 Camarosa Circle have accessible units?
No, 11163 Camarosa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11163 Camarosa Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11163 Camarosa Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University